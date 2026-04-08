Inter Miami CF II Hosts Atlanta United 2 this Friday

Published on April 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-3D, 4 pts) is set to come back home after four straight road matches and will now host Atlanta United 2 (2W-2L-1D, 7 pts), this Friday, April 10. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Atlanta United 2

This meeting marks the tenth between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of three wins and a draw when hosting Atlanta.

Scouting Report

Atlanta United 2 visits South Florida after recording seven points from two wins, losses and a draw in their start of the campaign. Most recently, Atlanta was handed a 2-0 loss away at Crown Legacy FC. Forward Liam Butts leads Atlanta's offense with two goals.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 8, 2026

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