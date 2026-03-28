St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five Matches with 2-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II

Published on March 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 earned a 2-0 road victory against Sporting Kansas City II on Saturday afternoon, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches. Palmer Ault started the scoring for CITY2 in the 27th minute, netting his fourth goal of the season. CITY2 carried the 1-0 lead into halftime. Cooper Forcellini added a second goal in the 78th minute from the penalty spot, securing all three points for St. Louis. CITY2 moved into first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 14 points and a 4-0-1 record.

St. Louis will return to action at Energizer Park following the upcoming bye week, hosting Colorado Rapids 2 on Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Palmer Ault scored his fourth goal of the season

Ault leads CITY2 with four goals and is tied for second overall in MLS NEXT Pro

Cooper Forcellini scored his second goal of the season, his first from the penalty spot in 2026

Chris Pearson made his CITY2 debut after signing with the team in February

Today's win marked the first time in club history CITY2 has remained unbeaten through its first five matches of an MLS NEXT Pro season

Scoring Summary

STL: Palmer Ault, 27'

STL: Cooper Forcellini (penalty kick), 78'

Misconduct Summary

SKC: Nate Young (caution), 23'

STL: Adeteye Gbadehan (caution), 44'

STL: Cooper Forcellini (caution), 49'

SKC: Zane Wantland (caution), 72'

SKC: Gael Quintero (caution), 79'

Lineups

SKC: GK Jacob Molinaro, D Zane Wantland, D Mitch Ferguson (Jack Francka, 42'), D Nate Young, D Pierre Lurot ©; M Gael Quintero, M Johann Ortiz (Makhi Francis, 69'), M Carter Derksen; F Missael Rodriguez (Tomiwa Adewumi, 73'), F Tega Ikoba (Kashan Hines, 46'), F Shane Donovan

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jack Kortkamp, M Troy Lor, F Ty Haas

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Andrew De Gannes, D Zack Lillington, D Jack Wagoner ©; M Jemone Barclay, M Patrick McDonald, M Adeteye Gbadehan (Chris Pearson, 58'), M Riley Lynch; F Cooper Forcellini (Alex Jundt, 85'), F Palmer Ault, F Evan Carlock (Lorenzo Cornelius, 73')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lucas McPartlin, M Yu Ota, F Chidube Nwankwo

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referees: Mateusz Dulski, Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Matt Geringer

Venue: Victory Field at Swope Park Village

Weather: Sunny, 56 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 28, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five Matches with 2-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II - St. Louis City SC 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.