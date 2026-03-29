Sporting KC II Suffers 2-0 Loss to St. Louis CITY2

Published on March 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-4-1, 2 points) suffered a 2-0 loss against Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday afternoon in a MLS NEXT Pro Frontier Division match-up between cross-state rivals at Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village.

Palmer Ault, the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, provided the game-winning goal for the visitors in the 27th minute with his fourth goal of the season, second most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Ault came close to bagging a brace in the 48th minute only to see his shot from the corner of the 18-yard box strike the woodwork moments before Riley Lynch's effort was denied by the same post.

Cooper Forcellini, a former member of the Sporting KC Academy, added the second goal for St. Louis in the 78th minute from the penalty spot after the 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection was brought down inside the area.

Sporting Kansas City II will conclude a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 4 at Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village with the first of back-to-back matches against North Texas SC. Tickets are available for only $10 online at SeatGeek.

Sporting KC II 0-2 St. Louis CITY2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (0-4-1, 2 points) 0 0 0

St. Louis CITY2 (4-0-1, 11 points) 1 1 2

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Pierre Lurot (C), Nate Young, Mitch Ferguson (Jack Francka 42'), Zane Wantland; Gael Quintero, Carter Derksen, Johann Ortiz (Makhi Francis 69'); Shane Donovan, Tega Ikoba (Kashan Hines 46'), Missael Rodriguez (Tomiwa Adewumi 74')

Subs Not Used: Jack Kortkamp, Ty Haas, Troy Lor

St Louis CITY2: Colin Welsh; Jack Wagoner (C), Zack Liillington, Andrew De Gannes; Evan Carlock (Lorenzo Cornelius 73'), Patrick McDonald, Adeteye Gbadehan (Christopher Pearson 58'), Jemone Barclay; Riley Lynch, Palmer Ault, Cooper Forcellini (Alexander Jundt 85')

Subs Not Used: Lucas McPartlin, Chidube Nwankwo, Yuichiro Ota

Scoring Summary:

STL - Palmer Ault 4 (unassisted) 27'

STL - Cooper Forcellini 2 (penalty kick) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Nate Young (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 23'

STL - Adeteye Gbadehan (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 44'

STL - Cooper Forcellini (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 49'

SKC - Zane Wantland (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 72'

SKC - Gael Quintero (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 79'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC STL

Shots 3 15

Shots on Goal 1 4

Saves 2 1

Fouls 18 15

Offsides 5 0

Corner Kicks 2 1

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referee: Mateusz Dulski

Assistant Referee: Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Matt Geringer







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 28, 2026

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