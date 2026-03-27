Sporting KC II Hosts St Louis CITY2 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on March 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will host St Louis CITY2 on Saturday afternoon in their second of three regular season meetings. The game will commence at 2 p.m. CT at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village with a live stream available on the OneFootball App and tickets for sale at SeatGeek.com.

In the teams' first meeting, St. Louis came out on top at home in the 2026 season opener. In the third game of the season, Sporting KC II picked up a come-from-behind shootout win on the road against Colorado. Shane Donovan and Johann Ortiz found the back of the net in that contest while Jacob Molinaro blanked Rapids 2 in kicks from the spot to pick up the extra point.

Forward Missael Rodriguez was a focal point in the draw at Colorado. The winger drew a penalty and came close to scoring the game winner twice, rattling the woodwork from long range. He has been joined in the front three by Tega Ikoba in three of SKC II's four matches this season. Both players have 17 career MLS NEXT Pro goals and are looking to get on the scorer's sheet in 2026.

Defender and captain Pierre Lurot has started all four matches and is the only field player to play all 360 minutes. Playing alongside him in defense in all four games has been rookie Mitch Ferguson. The Notre Dame alum paces SKC II in clearances with 10.

SKC Academy amateur Nate Young has also been a key contributor in defense with Lurot and Ferguson. Young has four appearances and has started two straight games after debuting in St. Louis as a second half substitute. Forward Kashan Hines, in his second amateur stint with SKC II, also has four games under his belt in 2026.

CITY2 currently holds the second spot in the Western Conference with 11 points in four matches. They are led in scoring by two time MLS NEXT Pro Best XI forward Mykhi Joyner and 21-year-old midfielder Palmer Ault with three goals each.

SKC II will conclude a stretch of three straight home matches on Saturday, April 4 when they host North Texas SC at Victory Field. Tickets for all SKC II matches are available for purchase at SeatGeek.com and all games will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the One Football App. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X and Instagram for updates throughout the season.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 5

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvSTL

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @STLCITY2*

Instagram:* @stlcity2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 27, 2026

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