Match Preview: Inter Miami CF II Away at Carolina Core FC

Published on March 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-2D, 2 pts) gears up for a visit to Carolina Core FC (0W-2L-1D, 1 pt), this Saturday, March 28. Kick off at Truist Point Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world.

Previously Against Carolina Core FC

This meeting marks the seventh between the sides. Inter Miami II boasts an unbeaten record with three wins in three matches played at Carolina. In the rest of encounters, Inter Miami II counts with two draws and a loss against the North Carolina outfit.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core hosts Inter Miami II after recording two draws and a loss in their start of the campaign. Most recently, Carolina recorded a goalless draw away at Chicago Fire II. Former Inter Miami midfielder Ricardo Montenegro leads Carolina offense with a goal.







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