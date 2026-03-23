Inter Miami CF II Draws 4-4 at Orlando City B

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-2L-2D, 2 pts) drew 4-4 against Orlando City B at Inter&Co Stadium. Braces from Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Preston Plambeck earned the team a point.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Max Ponikarovsky in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Rondell White, Tyler Hall and Samuel Basabe in defense; Alejandro Flores, Naej Desravins, captain Joseph Convers and Zeltzer-Zubida in the midfield; Diego Rey and Plambeck led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II came out firing, scoring two goals by Plambeck in the 3rd minute and Zelter-Zubida in the 5th. ¬â¹

In the 37th minute, Orlando pulled one back but Plambeck quickly restored the two-goal cushion in the following play to end the first half with a 1-3 scoreline.

Four minutes into the second half, Zeltzer-Zubida added one more goal to complete his brace.

The hosts added goals in the 54th, 68th, and 90'+2 to send the game into the penalty shootout where Orlando ultimately took the extra point.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will face Carolina Core FC on Saturday, Mar. 28, at 3 p.m. ET at Truist Point.







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