Revolution II Shut out CT United FC, 2-0, on Sunday

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (2-0-2, 10 pts.) shut out CT United FC (2-2-0, 6 pts.), 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium, extending their unbeaten run to four matches, the team's best start to a season since 2022. With today's victory, Revolution II move into first place in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings.

Revolution II struck first in the 18th minute, with forward Jayden Da opening his 2026 account. Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira delivered a feed to fellow Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh on the right flank, who slipped a pass behind CT United FC's backline, finding Da in stride. The 23-year-old Boston native placed his shot into the left side of the net to notch his first goal of the season, the eighth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. McIntosh recorded his first helper of the campaign, while Oliveira was credited with a secondary assist on the play.

New England doubled its lead in the 56th minute through Groton, Mass. native Malcolm Fry, who also netted his first goal of 2026. Defender Schinieder Mimy initiated the play, sending a pass to Oliveira, who spun around his defender to service Fry inside the box. Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, marked his second assist of the day, the first multi-assist performance of his career, while Mimy registered his second helper in as many games.

In net for New England, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian matched a career-best four saves today en route to his first clean sheet of the season, the fifth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. Parisian was protected by a backline of McIntosh, Chris Mbai-Assem, Javaun Mussenden, and Mimy, who all logged full 90-minute shifts. Revolution II's defense combined for three blocked shots and 21 clearances today, while limiting CT United FC to just four shots on target. Following today's victory, Revolution II is currently tied for the league's second-fewest goals allowed (2) this season.

MATCH NOTES

New England remains undefeated through its first four matches of the 2026 season, marking the club's best start to a campaign since 2022. With today's win, New England also claims the victory in the inaugural meeting between the two clubs.

Following the win, Revolution II currently sit at first place in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings. Defensively, New England has conceded the second-fewest goals (2) leaguewide.

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, opened his 2026 account in his MLS NEXT Pro season debut, the 13th goal of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

F Jayden Da found the back of the net for the first time this season, netting his eighth career MLS NEXT Pro goal. The Boston native scored for the first time since October 2024, after missing all of the 2025 season due to an injury.

Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, tallied two assists on the day, the first multi-assist performance of his professional career. Oliveira now owns three assists this season, while ranking tied for fourth in key passes (10) leaguewide.

Following today's victory, Oliveira will depart for international duty with the U.S. U-18 National Team for the Lisbon International Tournament. Additionally, D Chris Mbai-Assem (Central African Republic) and M Eric Klein (U.S. U-20) will also join their respective national teams for the March window.

Homegrown D Damario McIntosh added his first assist of the season and the second of his career, while D Schinieder Mimy contributed a secondary assist for the second straight game.

GK Donovan Parisian collected his first clean sheet of the 2026 campaign, the fifth of his career. The Revolution's 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick matched his career-high four saves in today's win.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #4

New England Revolution II 2 vs. CT United FC 0

March 22, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Jorge Escobar

Assistant Referee: Jessica Carnevale

Assistant Referee: Daniel Simich

Fourth Official: Kenan Kapetanovic

Weather: 46 degrees and rainy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jayden Da 1 (Damario McIntosh 1, Cristiano Oliveira 2) 18'

NE - Malcolm Fry 1 (Cristiano Oliveira 3, Schinieder Mimy 2) 56'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card) 20'

CTU - Jahvar Stephenson (Yellow Card) 63'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 76'

CTU - Steven Sserwadda (Yellow Card) 88'

CTU - Barnabás Tanyi (Yellow Card) 90'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Javaun Mussenden, Damario McIntosh; Eric Klein ©, Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Judah Siqueira 79'); Makai Wells (Carlos Zambrano 69'), Jayden Da (Sharod George 79'), Malcolm Fry (Myles Morgan 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Maxwell Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts, Levi Katsell, Cristiano Carlos

CT United FC: Anthony Ramos; Andre Applewhaite (Nelson Rodriguez 79'), Lukas Kamrath (Michael Boamah 45'), Jahvar Stephenson, Rickson Van Hees; Steven Sserwadda, Daniel Dippolito (Ibrahim Kasule 61'), Robbie Mora (Dylan Lacy 46'); Alex Monis © (Ernesto Gomez 60'), Laurie Goddard, Barnabas Tanyi

Substitutes Not Used: Christian Rodriguez, Sean Petrie, Ibrahim Kasule, Hivan Kouonang

New England Revolution II Team Statistics CT United FC

9 Shots 15

3 Shots (on Target) 4

3 Blocked Shots 3

4 Saves 1

3 Corner Kicks 7

0 Offsides 2

14 Fouls 17

76.3% Passes Attempted (% Completed) 80.4%







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 22, 2026

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