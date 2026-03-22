Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Timbers2 midfielder Eric Izoita to a short-term agreement ahead of today's match against LA Galaxy, the club announced today. Kickoff for today's match at Providence Park is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a national broadcast available on FOX, Apple TV in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 105.1 FM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Izoita, 18, made his first team and MLS debut against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 7 at Providence Park. Earning a start in the match, he logged a full 90 minutes and scored Portland's lone goal from outside of the box. A native of Vancouver, Washington, Izoita professionally debuted for T2 on March 15, 2025, against Real Monarchs, logging 67 minutes as a starter. Since then, the midfielder has made 23 appearances (16 starts) for T2 in MLS NEXT Pro play, registering two assists.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 22, 2026

Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers 2

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