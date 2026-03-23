Orlando City B Takes Two Points in 4-4 Draw with Inter Miami CF II

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B (2-1-1, 8 points) rallied from a four-goal deficit to draw Inter Miami CF II (0-2-2, 2 points) on Sunday evening at Inter&Co Stadium, then secured the extra point with a 4-2 win in the end-of-regulation shootout.

Inter Miami controlled the early stages, scoring twice in the opening five minutes. OCB pulled one back in the 37th minute on a goal from Pedro Leão, but the Herons answered just a minute later to restore their two-goal advantage.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Max Ponikarovsky exited due to a concussion substitution, bringing on Alex Padilla, with the Lions still facing a challenge down 3-1. The Herons added a fourth goal early in the second half before Justin Ellis and Gustavo Caraballo struck 14 minutes apart to pull OCB within one.

Miami then lost Padilla to injury, forcing defender Alejo Ristano to step into goal. Caraballo capitalized minutes later, scoring directly from a corner, an olímpico, to level the match and send it to the end-of-regulation shootout.

Caraballo, Ellis, Harvey Sarajian and Academy defender Parker Amoo-Mensah all converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Tristan Himes made a key save to give OCB the 4-2 shootout win and the extra point.

The Lions now enter a nearly three-week break before returning to action on Saturday, April 11, when they travel to Tennessee to face Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Forward Pedro Leão scored his second goal of the season for Orlando City B.

Forward Justin Ellis recorded his third goal of the campaign and the 11th of his OCB career across all competitions.

Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo scored his first two goals of the season, giving him four all-time across all competitions. His second goal came directly from a corner kick, an olímpico, to tie the match in second-half stoppage time.

Ellis also registered his first assists of the season, setting up the goals by Leão and Caraballo. The two helpers bring his career total to seven across all competitions for the Lions.

Harvey Sarajian, the Lions' 2026 first-round draft pick, earned his third assist of the year and now leads the team. He has five total goal contributions through his first four professional matches.

Goalkeeper Tristan Himes made three saves in regulation and added another stop in the end-of-regulation shootout to secure the extra point.

Interim head coach Julian Vergara made four changes to the lineup from the club's previous match against Carolina Core FC, inserting Himes, Leão, Tahir Reid-Brown and Yutaro Tsukada into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

3' Preston Plambeck (Naej Desravins) - MIA 1, ORL 0

5' Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Preston Plambeck) - MIA 2, ORL 0

37' Pedro Leão (Justin Ellis) - MIA 2, ORL 1

38' Preston Plambeck (Alejandro Flores) - MIA 3, ORL 1

49' Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Tyler Hall) - MIA 4, ORL 1

54' Justin Ellis (Harvey Sarajian) - MIA 4, ORL 2

68' Gustavo Caraballo (Justin Ellis) - MIA 4, ORL 3

90+2' Gustavo Caraballo - ORL 4, MIA 4

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 1 3 4 (4)

Inter Miami CF II 3 1 4 (2)

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Preston Plambeck (Naej Desravins) 3'

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Preston Plambeck) 5'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Justin Ellis) 37'

MIA - Preston Plambeck (Alejandro Flores) 38'

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Tyler Hall) 49'

ORL - Justin Ellis (Harvey Sarajian) 54'

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Justin Ellis) 68'

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo 90+2'

End-of-Regulation Shootout: Summary:

MIA - Diego Rey (Goal)

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Goal)

MIA - Samuel Basabe (Goal)

ORL - Justin Ellis (Goal)

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Save)

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Goal)

MIA - Jo Jo (Miss)

ORL - Parker Amoo-Mensah (Goal)

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Rondell White (Yellow Card) 21'

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Yellow Card) 51'

MIA - Jo Jo (Yellow Card) 70'

MIA - Samuel Basabe (Yellow Card) 80'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes; D Jaylen Yearwood (Parker Amoo-Mensah 57'), Titus Sandy Jr. (Nicolas Lasheras 90+11'), Tahir Reid-Brown (c), Bernardo Rhein; M Harvey Sarajian, Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 90'), Dominik Baczewski, Yutaro Tsukada (Gustavo Caraballo 57'); F Justin Ellis, Pedro Leão (Matthew Belgodere 76')

Substitutes Not Used: Luca Maxim, Landon Okonski, Zinedine Rodríguez, Logan Tsopanoglou

Inter Miami CF II - GK Max Ponikarovsky (Alex Padilla 46'); D Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Theo Vorenkamp (Mario Stoka 72'), Rondell White, Tyler Hall (Lesther Garcia 65'), Samuel Basabe; M Alejandro Flores (Alejo Ristano 57'), Jo Jo (c), Naej Desravins; F Diego Rey, Preston Plambeck

Substitutes Not Used: Mark Patrick Rodriguez Cabrera, Zidane Cadet, Matthew Perez

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 22, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 27

MIA - 14

Saves:

ORL - 3

MIA - 11

Fouls:

ORL - 6

MIA - 13

Corners:

ORL - 9

MIA - 2







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