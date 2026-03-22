St Louis CITY2 Wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout against LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on March 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 earned two points after winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout over LAFC2 following regulation on Sunday afternoon at Energizer Park. Mykhi Joyner opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, tallying his third goal of the season and giving CITY2 the 1-0 lead heading into halftime. LAFC2's Tommy Mihalic responded with back-to-back goals to give his side the 2-1 advantage. In second half stoppage time, Brendan McSorley scored the equalizer to send the match into penalty kicks. After multiple saves made by Ben Lundt, Cooper Forcellini converted the decisive penalty to secure the shootout win and two points for CITY2, keeping the team unbeaten through its first four matches of the season.

St. Louis heads cross-state to Sporting Kansas City II next Saturday, March 28, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. CT at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village.

Postgame Notes

Mykhi Joyner earned his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season

Jemone Barclay recorded his second assist of the 2026 season. Barclay has now registered three goal contributions in three consecutive matches (one goal, two assists)

Brendan McSorley picked up his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season

Andrew De Gannes made his CITY2 debut after signing with the team on Friday

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Jemone Barclay, Brendan McSorley), 32nd minute - Mykhi Joyner scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to top right corner.

LAFC: Tommy Mihalic (Sebastian Nava), 62nd minute - Tommy Mihalic scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

LAFC: Tommy Mihalic (Charlie Kosakoff, Sebastian Nava), 65th minute - Tommy Mihalic scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Brendan McSorley, 90th minute + 5 - Brendan McSorley scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Jemone Barclay, Brendan McSorley), 32'

LAFC: Tommy Mihalic (Sebastian Nava), 62'

LAFC: Tommy Mihalic (Charlie Kosakoff, Sebastian Nava), 65'

STL: Brendan McSorley, 90'+5

Misconduct Summary

LAFC: Charlie Kosakoff (caution), 10'

STL: Jack Wagoner (caution), 12'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (caution), 20'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (caution/ejection), 55'

LAFC: Ernesto Rodriguez (caution), 86'

Lineups

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Mbacke Fall, D Lukas MacNaughton (Zack Lillington, 63'), D Fallou Fall (Andrew De Gannes, 46'); M Jemone Barclay (Cooper Forcellini, 67'), M Jack Wagoner © (Patrick McDonald, 46'), M Miguel Perez, M Sangbin Jeong (Palmer Ault, 75'), M Riley Lynch, M Mykhi Joyner; F Brendan McSorley

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Adeteye Gbadehan, D Sidney Paris, M Evan Carlock

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

LAFC: GK Ethan Scally, D Emir Ponciano (Josh Santiago, 86'), D Erick Diaz © (Luke Goodman, 79'), D Giuliano Whitchurch, D Travis Babineau; M Decarlo Guerra, M Sebastian Nava, M Matt Evans (Bryan Moyado, 37'); F Tommy Mihalic ©, F Charlie Kosakoff (Dempsey Resich, 79'), F Jacob Machuca (Ernesto Rodriguez, 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shaoziyang Liu, M Liam Lambert, M Eduardo Villeda

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 22; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 11







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 22, 2026

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