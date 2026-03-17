St Louis CITY2 Defender Sidney Paris Called up to Puerto Rico National Team for Upcoming FIFA Series Friendlies

Published on March 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 defender Sidney Paris has been called up to the Puerto Rican national team for their upcoming FIFA Series Friendly against Guam on March 25 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT. Paris has been a member of Puerto Rico's senior national team for three years, making 15 appearances and 15 starts.

Paris made his international debut against the British Virgin Islands in March 2023 during the CONCACAF Nations League where he later earned CONCACAF Nations League Best XI (League C) honors. The defender signed with CITY2 on February 24 ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, making three appearances and one start, playing 135 minutes so far. He has helped CITY2 to a 2-0-0 record, sitting atop the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 17, 2026

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