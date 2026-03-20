St Louis CITY2 Returns to Energizer Park for Matchup with LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 welcomes LAFC2 to Energizer Park on Sunday, March 22 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis earned a 3-2 comeback win against Ventura County FC last Sunday at William Rolland Stadium. Ventura County opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a goal from Dylan Vanney, giving the home team the 1-0 lead at halftime. Early in the second half, Jemone Barclay tied the match off an assist from Riley Lynch. VCFC took the 2-1 lead in the 61st minute but St. Louis' Palmer Ault tied the match three minutes later. Ault found the back of the net again in the 76th minute, to give CITY2 the 3-2 lead and their third consecutive win to start the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The match saw Jemone Barclay score his first professional goal after signing with the team in February. Ault scored his second and third goals of the season, marking his first professional brace. Riley Lynch picked up two assists during the match, putting him tied with Ault for the team leading three assists. After Sunday night's win, CITY2 is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in MLS NEXT Pro.

LAFC2 have struggled through the early portion of the 2026 season, picking up three points so far with no regulation win. The visitors from the West Coast opened their season against Tacoma Defiance, winning on penalty kicks, but then fell 4-1 to San Jose Earthquakes II. Last Sunday, despite being down a player for an entire half, LAFC2 tied Real Monarchs 2-2 and eventually fell in a penalty shootout.

After Sunday's match, "Pups on the Pitch" will take place as St. Louis CITY SC and Founding Partner Purina are once again bringing fans and their furry, four-legged friends an exclusive opportunity to experience Energizer Park from field level at Pups on the Pitch Presented by Purina on Sunday, March 22 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and settle in for a laid-back, picnic-style happy hour right on the pitch, where pups can play and fans can soak in the stadium from a whole new perspective.







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