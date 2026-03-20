Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Take on San Jose Earthquakes II at Home

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-2-1, 1 pts., 14th West) will face off against San Jose Earthquakes II (1-1-1, 4 pts., 6th West) in the team's fourth match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

In a snowy back-and-forth battle last Sunday, Rapids 2 gained their first point of the season after drawing with Sporting KC II. Colorado scored the first goal of the match on a Donavan Phillip header off a cross from Kimani Stewart-Baynes. Though Sporting KC II responded with their own in the start of the second half, the home team bounced back five minutes later when Phillip headed a corner kick in from Chris Aquino. After ending regulation in a 2-2 stalemate, Colorado ultimately fell to the visiting club 3-0 in penalty kicks.

Forward Donavan Phillip proved to be a lethal threat to San Jose's backline, putting pressure on the defense and capitalizing on opportunities in the box. Sporting the captain's band for the first time, Phillip's two goals mark his first goal and brace in both his Rapids 2 and professional career.

Between the posts, goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo reached new milestones, recording key saves throughout the match, breaking club records, and continuing to establish himself as a cornerstone of the Rapids 2 defense. With eight saves in Sunday's game, Campagnolo now holds the club record for most goalkeeper saves with 90. In the Rapids 2 record books, Campagnolo shares two more records with Abraham Rodriguez, ranking second in both goalkeeper appearances with 25 and clean sheets with four.

San Jose Earthquakes II enter this weekend's matchup with a mixed start to their season with one win, one loss, and one draw. The club is coming off a similar to result to Colorado, losing in a shootout to Tacoma Defiance after ending regulation in a 0-0 draw.

Colorado holds a 4-3-1 record against San Jose and claimed the extra point in their lone draw, converting the result in a shootout victory. On home turf, Rapids 2 have only lost one match in their faceoffs against San Jose Earthquakes II. These two teams last met in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs on October 26, 2025, in San Jose Earthquakes II territory. A pair of goals from Colorado pushed the game to overtime, where Rapids 2 eventually sealed a 4-2 win to secure a spot in the 2025 Western Conference Finals.







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