Chattanooga FC to Host Tennessee Tempo in Second Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC will host Tennessee Tempo FC (UPSL) in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

The draw and schedule for the Second Round of the 2026 edition of the nation's oldest and longest-running soccer competition was officially announced by U.S. Soccer on Friday afternoon, with all matches streaming live on Paramount+.

Chattanooga FC is the only MLS NEXT Pro club left standing in the competition after Carolina Core FC fell to a 2-1 defeat by UPSL side Virginia Dream on Thursday evening.

Chattanooga FC booked its ticket to the Second Round after defeating Kalonji Pro-Profile 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

The UPSL's Tennessee Tempo FC, based in Murfreesboro, progressed to the Second Round by defeating USL League One side Red Wolves 1-0 on Thursday evening. The result was the club's first victory in the Open Cup. Tempo qualified for the competition as an Open Division/Amateur club and 2025 UPSL Spring champion.

Winners in the Second Round will progress to the Round of 32 and face one of the 16 Division I professional teams from Major League Soccer on April 14 or 15. Eight of the MLS teams will be seeded as home, and eight will be seeded as away ahead of this draw based on the qualifying criteria.

Tickets for the match are on sale now at CFCTIX.com. The match is included in 2026 Season Ticket Packages.

Sixteen Second Round matches are set to take place across the country on March 31 and April 1. The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 31

Pittsburgh / Steel City vs. Virginia Dream FC; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Asheville City SC vs. One Knoxville SC; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

FC Naples vs. FC America CFL Spurs; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Indy Eleven vs. Union Omaha; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Charlotte Independence vs. Charleston Battery; 7:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Valley 559 FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC; 10 p.m. ET; Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, April 1

Chattanooga FC vs. Tennessee Tempo FC; 6 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Richmond Kickers vs. Loudoun United FC; 6:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Vermont Green FC vs. Westchester SC; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC; 7 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Flint City Bucks vs. Detroit City FC; 7:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC; 8 p.m. ET; Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa; 8:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+

New Mexico United vs. El Paso; 9:30 p.m. ET; Paramount+

Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC; 10 p.m. ET; Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Second Round Participants by League/Division

USL Championship (Div. II) (16): Charleston Battery, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Detroit City FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, FC Tulsa, Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, Lexington SC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, New Mexico United, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Rhode Island FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC

USL League One (Div. III) (7): Charlotte Independence, FC Naples, One Knoxville SC, Richmond Kickers, Spokane Velocity FC, Union Omaha, Westchester SC

MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III) (1): Chattanooga FC

Open Division (7): Asheville City SC (USL League Two), FC America CFL Spurs (UPSL), Flint City Bucks (USL League Two), Tennessee Tempo FC (UPSL), Valley 559 FC (UPSL), Vermont Green FC (USL League Two), Virginia Dream FC (UPSL)

The 16 teams that advance from the Second Round will be joined in the Round of 32 by the 16 MLS clubs that are competing in this year's tournament. The draw for the Round of 32 and Round of 16, which will determine matchups and hosts for both rounds, will be aired live on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" at 9 a.m. ET. on April 2. The draw for the quarterfinals will take place following the Round of 16.







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