Sporting KC II Opens Three Match Home Stand with MNUFC 2 on Sunday

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will begin a three game home stand this Sunday when they host MNUFC 2 at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. The game will commence at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free in the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

After taking on MNUFC 2, Sporting KC II will host St. Louis CITY2 and North Texas SC before taking on the latter at Choctaw Stadium on April 10.

SKC II comes into Sunday with some momentum after earning a come-from-behind, shootout victory over Rapids 2 last Sunday. Shane Donovan and Johann Ortiz scored their first goals of the campaign, and Jacob Molinaro blanked the hosts in the shootout to pick up the extra point.

Head coach Lee Tschantret picked up his first two MLS NEXT Pro points in Colorado. The SKC II boss received a boost to his lineup from Ortiz who made his first start of 2026. The Arkansas native helped guide El Salvador's U-20s through the 2026 Concacaf Qualifiers and earn a spot in the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

He, as well as forward Shane Donovan have earned short term call ups for the first team with Donovan making his MLS debut on Saturday, March 7 against San Diego FC. Defender Pierre Lurot, who is the only SKC II field player to play all 270 minutes this season, has also been called up on a short term loan to the first team.

Lurot's partner on the backline, Mitch Ferguson, has started all three matches this season. The former SKC Academy player converted his penalty in the Rapids 2 shootout along with midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga and forward Tomiwa Adewumi.

Johann Ortiz is back in the SKC II starting XI for the first time in 2026, beginning the game with Carter Derksen and Gael Quintero!

MNUFC 2's head coach Fanendo Adi is in his first season in charge after serving two seasons as the team's assistant coach. The Loons second team opened the season with a dominant 4-2 win over Austin FC II but have lost back-to-back road games in their last two outings. Their leading scorer this season is first team forward Marcus Caldeira who has three goals.

SKC II's home stand continues on March 28 against CITY2 and on April 4 against North Texas SC. Tickets for all SKC II matches are available for purchase at SeatGeek.com and all games will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the One Football App. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X and Instagram for updates throughout the season.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 4

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvMIN

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @MNUFC2

Instagram: @MNUFC2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 20, 2026

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