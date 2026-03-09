SKC II Loses 2026 Home Opener against Real Monarchs

Published on March 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-2-0, 0 points) suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Real Monarchs (1-0-1, 5 points) on Sunday night at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village.

Head coach Lee Tschantret had Jacob Molinaro make his second start of the season in goal with Pierre Lurot and Mitch Ferguson acting as his centerbacks. Jack Francka and Luca Antongirolami started on the outside of the backline.

Kwaku Agyabeng and Cielo Tschantret were on loan from the first team and started in the midfield alongside Zamir Loyo Reynaga who made his first pro start. First team forward Taylor Calheira acted as the nine in his first SKC II start and wingers Missael Rodriguez and Shane Donovan played opposite of each other.

The first scoring chance of the game went to Calheira in the 11th when he was played into the box brilliantly by Loyo Reynaga before his shot was denied by Max Kerkvliet. In the 16th minute, Molinaro made a strong two handed save before Rodriguez saw an attempt scooped off the grass by Kerkvliet just a minute later

The visitors netted their first in the 18th minute after Molinaro headed the ball to Marcos Zambrano who found the back of the net. They doubled their lead in the 27th when Ruben Mesalles scored off a rebound inside the box.

Donovan nearly cut into the deficit; however, his effort drifted over the top of the bar. In the 35th minute Calheira cut inside the box and ripped one inches past the far post. Rodriguez ended the half with a test of Kerkvliet on a free kick, but the net minder was up to the task and kept SKC II off the scoreboard.

Ten minutes into the second half, Real Monarchs added a third off a Zambrano penalty kick conversion. Tschantret went to his bench and brought on Carter Derksen, Johann Ortiz and Kashan Hines for Agyabeng, Loyo Reynaga and Calheira. A third attempt from Rodriguez was sent just high of the bar in the 66th and five minutes later the guest's scored their fourth.

Tomiwa Adewumi and Nate Young came on as subs in place of Ferguson and Rodriguez. The 76th minute produced a fifth goal for Real Monarchs with Owen Anderson scoring his first of the season. Hines had a look at goal go just over the bar and the Monarchs retained their clean sheet.

Sporting KC II will be back on the road for their next match when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, March 15. The match will begin at 7 p.m. CT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and will air on the OneFootball app.

Sporting KC II 0-5 Real Monarchs

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (0-2-0, 0 points) 0 0 0

Real Monarchs (1-0-1, 5 points) 2 3 5

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Jack Francka, Mitch Ferguson (Nate Young 74'), Pierre Lurot, Luca Antongirolami; Kwaku Agyabeng (Carter Derksen 62'), Cielo Tschantret, Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Johann Ortiz 62'); Shane Donovan, Taylor Calheira (Kashan Hines 62'), Missael Rodriguez (Tomiwa Adewumi 74')

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Makhi Francis, Gael Quintero, Zane Wantland

Real Monarchs: Max Kerkvliet; Juan Gio Villa, Luis Rivera (Felix Ewald 71'), Giovanni Calderon (Wesley Charpie 46'), Micahel Wentzel, Ruben Mesalles; Izahi Amparo, Omar Marquez (Liam O'Gara 81'), Antonio Riquelme (Tyler Wolff 71'); Marcos Zambrano (Owen Anderson 62'), Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos

Subs Not Used: Robert Alphin, Loic Adjalala, Lionel Djiro

Scoring Summary:

RM -- Marcos Zambrano 1 (Unassisted) 18'

RM -- Ruben Mesalles 1 (Unassisted) 27'

RM -- Marcos Zambrano 2 (Penalty Kick) 56'

RM -- Antonio Riquelme 1 (Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos) 71'

RM -- Owen Anderson 1 (Tyler Wolff) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC -- Luca Antongirolami (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 47'

SKC -- Johann Ortiz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 85'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC RM

Shots

10 16

Shots on Goal

3 9

Saves

4 3

Fouls

16 10

Offsides

3 0

Corner Kicks

3 4

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistant Referee: Joseph Knoff

Assistant Referee: Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Anthony Sobolevsky







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 9, 2026

SKC II Loses 2026 Home Opener against Real Monarchs - Sporting Kansas City II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.