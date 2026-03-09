Timbers2 Earn Two Points Agains Whitecaps FC 2 at Providence Park

Published on March 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 earned two points over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 following a draw in regulation and penalty kick shootout win at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Following a scoreless 90 minutes, Timbers2 and Whitecaps FC 2 faced off in their first penalty kick shootout of the 2026 season. Portland prevailed from the spot, securing the extra point with a 7-6 shootout result.

Extra Point Secured

Timbers2 faced their first penalty kick shootout of the season today following the scoreless draw in regulation. After nine shootout rounds, Portland secured the extra point following a Whitecaps FC 2 miss in their ninth attempt. It marked Portland's first PK shootout win since July 18, 2025. During the 2025 season T2 took part in six penalty kick shootouts, recording two wins and four losses from post-draw spot kicks. Today's penalty kicks marked the 22nd shootout for Timbers2 in MLS NEXT Pro (2022-26), improving their overall record from the spot to 11 wins and 11 defeats.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

Timbers2 remain undefeated in the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a record of 1-0-1.

T2 disputed their first penalty kick shootout of the season following a draw in regulation.

Portland earned an extra point on the night following their 7-6 PK Shootout win.

Timbers2 is currently in second place in the Western Conference with five points from two matches.

Five points though the first two matches are the most earned by Portland to start an MLS NEXT Pro season.

Academy player Jacob Izoita made his 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season debut as a second-half substitute.

First team players Sawyer Jura (defender) and Hunter Sulte (goalkeeper) started and played the entire match for T2.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 will face their first road test of the season, traveling to face Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Stadium on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (1-0-1, 5pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (0-1-1, 1pts)

March 8, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

None

Shootout Summary

1 POR: Nuñez - SAVE

1 VAN: Popovic - GOAL

2 POR: Ondo - GOAL

2 VAN: Gherasimencov - SAVE

3 POR: Jura - SAVE

3 VAN: Garnette - GOAL

4 POR: Enriquez - GOAL

4 VAN: Djordjevic - MISS

5 POR: Griffith - GOAL

5 VAN: Sewell - GOAL

6 POR: Kissel - GOAL

6 VAN: Rassak - GOAL

7 POR: J. Izoita - GOAL

7 VAN: Deo - GOAL

8 POR: Bamford - GOAL

8 VAN: Amponsah - GOAL

9 POR: Mueller - GOAL

9 VAN: Mathe - MISS

Misconduct Summary:

VAN: Popovic (caution), 15

POR: Cervantes (caution), 16

POR: Enriquez (caution), 66

VAN: Sewell (caution), 81

POR: Griffith (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Sulte, D Jura, D Bamford, D Lund (Mueller, 77), D Ondo, M Enriquez ©, M Nuñez, M Zendejas (White, 90+1), F Barjolo (J. Izoita, 59), F Cervantes (Kissel, 77), F Santos (Griffith, 90+1)

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Santos, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Santos, 2); FOULS: 11 (Barjolo and Enriquez, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

VAN: GK Boehmer, D Wright, D Amponsah, D Gherasimencov, D Djordjevic, M Bruletti (Mathe, 63), M Popovic, M Sewell, M Zuluaga (Deo, 76), M Garnette, F Ittycheria (Rassak, 83)

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Ittycheria, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Ittycheria, 3); FOULS: 14 (Ittycheria and Sewell, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Mark Verso

Assistant Referees: Christian Clerc, Kristin Patterson

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







