Timbers2 Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose Earthquakes II in 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener at Providence Park

Published on March 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - In their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season opener, Timbers2 earned a 2-1 comeback win over San Jose Earthquakes II at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. San Jose scored early in the first half to take the lead, but new signing Daniel Cervantes equalized for T2 with a penalty-kick goal in in the 66th minute. Newcomer Max Kissel secured the victory for Portland with his game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match.

T2 Debuts

Newly appointed Head Coach Jack Cassidy took the helm for his first Timbers2 match this afternoon. Notably, Cassidy led T2 to their first win in an MLS NEXT Pro season-opening match. New T2 signings Ben Barjolo, Daniel Cervantes, Sam Joseph, Max Kissel, and Colin Griffith each made their debut for the club. Cervantes scored Portland's first goal of the season, and Kissel notched the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Academy player Dario White recorded the game-winning assist, while Academy player Henry Mueller made his MLS NEXT Pro debut as a second-half substitute.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SJ - Julian Donnery (Kaedren Spivey), 4th minute: Kaedren Spivey played a through ball into the path of Julian Donnery, who hit a first-time shot from outside of the box into the back of the net.

POR - Daniel Cervantes (penalty kick), 66th minute: Timbers2 was awarded a penalty kick, and Daniel Cervantes converted the attempt into the lower right corner of the goal.

POR - Max Kissel (Dario White), 89th minute: Driving forward two vs. one, Dario White slipped a square pass near the top of the box for Max Kissel. Kissel took one touch before finishing the play with a left footed shot.

Notes

Timbers2 opened their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The 2026 campaign marks T2's fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Newly appointed Head Coach Jack Cassidy led his first Timbers2 match at the helm.

Notably, Cassidy led T2 to their first win in an MLS NEXT Pro season-opening match.

New T2 signings Ben Barjolo, Daniel Cervantes, Sam Joseph, Max Kissel, and Colin Griffith each made their debut for the club.

Cervantes scored Portland's first goal of the season and his first in MLS NEXT Pro.

Kissel notched the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. It also marked Kissel's first MLS NEXT Pro goal.

Academy player Dario White recorded the game-winning assist.

Academy player Henry Mueller made his MLS NEXT Pro debut as a second-half substitute.

First team defender Sawyer Jura started the match for T2.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 will host Cascadia rival Whitecaps FC 2 at Providence Park on Sunday, March 8. Kickoff is set for 1pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (1-0-0, 3pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes II (0-1-0, 0pts)

March 1, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

SJ: Donnery (Spivey), 4

POR: Cervantes (penalty kick), 66

POR: Kissel (White), 89

Misconduct Summary:

SJ: Floriani (caution), 68

POR: Enriquez (caution), 76

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Jura, D Bamford, D Lund (Mueller, 77), D Ondo, M E. Izoita, M Enriquez (Zendejas, 87), M Nuñez (White, 85), F Barjolo (Griffith, 76), F Cervantes (Kissel, 88), F Santos

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Santos, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Santos, 3); FOULS: 11 (Cervantes, 5); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 2

SJ: GK Crockford, D Dossmann, D Floriani, D Cano, D Jasinki, M Bracken Serra, M Rajagopal, M Spivey (Baptista, 88), F Donnery, F Adimabua (Kikuchi, 86), F de Flores

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (de Flores, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (Rajagopal, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5

Referee: Laura Rodriguez

Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Justin Filmore

Fourth Official: Kalilou Jarju

