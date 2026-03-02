Real Monarchs Claim Extra Point After Shootout Win to Open 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Campaign

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (0-0-1, 3rd West, 2 pts) play to a 4-3 shootout victory at home over North Texas SC (0-1-0, 4th West, 0 pts) after a 2-2 regulation draw to open its 2026 campaign at Zions Bank Stadium.

The Monarchs came out aggressive, nearly striking in the opening minute as Jesús Barea tested the visiting goalkeeper early. The physical tone of the match was established quickly, with chances building on both ends throughout the first half.

Goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet was called into action in the 24th minute, coming up with a key save to keep the match scoreless. Barea continued to threaten, registering another shot on goal in the 29th minute. Michael Wentzel, who made his Monarchs debut, contributed to a strong offensive effort in the tightly contested half.

North Texas SC broke through in the 40th minute when Edouard Nys advanced down the pitch and finished into the corner, giving NTX a 1-0 lead. Kerkvliet responded with another crucial stop in the 43rd minute to prevent further damage before halftime.

The Monarchs returned from the locker room determined to settle the score. Kerkvliet remained sharp in the second half, making important saves in the 51st and 64th minutes to keep the Monarchs within reach. The breakthrough came in the 55th minute when after a sharp sequence of passes, Barea struck from distance on the left, tucking his shot into the right corner to level the match at 1-1.

The intensity continued as both sides pushed forward. North Texas regained the lead in the 83rd minute when Nick Simmonds finished from the right side, claiming the 2-1 advantage with just minutes remaining. Refusing to back down, the Monarchs found an equalizer in stoppage time converting off a free kick. Monarchs newcomer Felix Ewald headed Antonio Riquelme's service deflecting off the far post, falling to the feet of Linkeker Rodrigues who converted with a tap in the 89th minute to bring the match level at 2-2 and force a shootout.

In penalties, both teams traded conversions before Kerkvliet came up with a pivotal save, his second of the shootout clinching the home side an extra point.

SLC 2: 2 NTX

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

NTX - (Edouard Nys) 40': After breaking free down the pitch, the ball found Nys, who calmly finished into the left corner netting the first goal of the match.

SLC - (Jesús Barea) 55': Following a sharp sequence of passes, Barea struck from distance on the left that tucked into the right corner, equalizing the match.

NTX - (Nick Simmonds) 83': Off a left-side assist from Daniel Bara, Simmonds finished from the right side, burning the ball into the right corner.

SLC - (Lineker Rodriguez) 89': Dos Santos struck a free kick into the net following a flurry of attempts in front of the goal, leveling the match at 2-2 and sending it to a shoutout.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

NTX: Daniel Baran (Save)

SLC: Marcos Zambrano

NTX: Nick Simmonds

SLC: Giovanni Calderon

NTX: Favour Aroyameh

SLC: Lineker Rodriguez

NTX: Marion Luccin

SLC: Jesus Barea

NTX: Edouard Nys (Save)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Max Kerkvliet; Ruben Mesalles, Luis Rivera (Fleix Ewaid 67'), Giovanni Calderon ©, Michael Wentzel (Wes Charpie 45'), Gio Villa; Omar Marquez (Marcos Zambrano 81'), Griffin Dillon (Izzy Amparo 78'), Owen Anderson (Antonio Riquelme 67'); Jesus Barea, Lineker Rodriguez

Subs not used: Tyler Wolff, Lionel Djiro, Liam O'Gara, Trace Alphin

North Texas SC (4-3-3): Eryk Dymora; Joshua Torquato, Jonah Biggar, Slade Starnes ©, Jonah Gibson; Timothy Ospina (Favour Aroyameh 54'), Jaidyn Contreras, Diego Garcia (Marion Luccin 90'); Nathaniel James (Daniel Baran 81'), Edouard Nys, Nick Simmonds

Subs not used: Samuel Seden, Aiden Jordan, Wyatt Easterly, Christopher Salazar

Stats Summary: SLC / NTX

Shots: 22 / 16

Shots on Goal: 6 / 8

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Michael Wentzel (Yellow Card, 38')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card, 59')

SLC: Gio Villa (Yellow Card, 82')

NTX: Edouard Nys (Yellow Card, 86')

SLC: Giovanni Calderon (Yellow Card, 90 +3')







