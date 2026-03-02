Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Alexander Shaw on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Alexander Shaw on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The midfielder will be available for today's match against Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Shaw, 17, is one of our Academy stars currently featuring for Inter Miami II. The midfielder continues making strides at the Club after making his professional debut for Inter Miami II last year in July. In his first season at the professional level with Inter Miami II, Shaw tallied 13 appearances and dished out two assists in the process.

The Academy product recently made his First Team debut during the Club's opening fixture of the Champions Tour against Alianza Lima, entering as a second-half substitute. Shaw remained an active part of the squad throughout preseason, making additional substitute appearances against Barcelona SC and earning a spot in the starting lineup for the matchup against Independiente del Valle in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.







