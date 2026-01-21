Inter Miami CF II 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule Unveiled

MLS NEXT Pro released today the 2026 regular season schedule for what will be the league's fifth season, consisting of 28 regular season games, kicking off on Friday, Feb. 27 against Chicago Fire FC II at Inter Miami CF Stadium and concluding on Decision Day in an away fixture against debutants CT United FC on Sunday, Sep. 20. The team's full 2026 regular season schedule is available HERE.

Schedule Breakdown

The 2026 regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each club playing 28 matches; 14 at home and 14 on the road over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The MLS NEXT Pro regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decision Day will be Sunday, September 20, with all 30 clubs competing on the last day of the season to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Home and Away in 2026

2026 Home Matches: Chicago Fire FC II, Atlanta United 2, Chattanooga FC, Crown Legacy FC, New York City FC II, Carolina Core FC, Toronto FC II, Chattanooga FC, Crown Legacy FC, Huntsville City FC, New England Revolution II, Atlanta United 2, Orlando City B, Huntsville City FC

2026 Away Matches: Red Bull New York II, Crown Legacy FC, Orlando City B, Carolina Core FC, Huntsville City FC, Columbus Crew 2, Orlando City B, Chicago Fire FC II, FC Cincinnati 2, Chattanooga FC, Atlanta United 2, Carolina Core FC, Chicago Fire FC II, CT United FC

Full 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, Feb. 27 Chicago Fire FC II Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 7 Red Bull New York II MSU Soccer Park 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 15 Crown Legacy FC Sportsplex at Matthews 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 22 Orlando City B Osceola Heritage Park 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 28 Carolina Core FC Truist Point Stadium 3 p.m. ET

Friday, April 10 Atlanta United 2 Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18 Huntsville City FC Joe Davis Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 3 Columbus Crew 2 Scotts Miracle Gro Field 6 p.m. ET

Friday, May 8 Chattanooga FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 17 Crown Legacy FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 24 Orlando City B Osceola Heritage Park 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 6 New York City FC II Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14 Chicago Fire FC II SeatGeek Stadium 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20 Carolina Core FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 28 FC Cincinnati 2 NKU Soccer Stadium 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 4 Chattanooga FC Finley Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 11 Atlanta United 2 University of Georgia 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22 Carolina Core FC Truist Point Stadium 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 25 Toronto FC II Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 31 Chattanooga FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 8 Crown Legacy FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 16 Huntsville City FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 19 New England Revolution II Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 Chicago Fire FC II SeatGeek Stadium 4 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 28 Atlanta United 2 Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sep. 4 Orlando City B Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 13 Huntsville City FC Inter Miami CF Stadium 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 20 CT United FC TBA 2 p.m. ET

Ticketing

Season Ticket Members are eligible to apply for complimentary tickets to all Inter Miami CF II home matches as a benefit of their continued loyalty to the Club. For general public ticket inquiries, visit HERE or contact tickets@intermiamicf.com.







