FC Cincinnati 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the team's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season schedule, alongside MLS NEXT Pro's full schedule release. The Orange and Blue begin play of their fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, March 1 when they host CT United FC at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 broadcast information for MLS NEXT Pro regular season matches will be shared at a later date. For the full MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule release, visit mlsnextpro.com.

The Orange and Blue will host the league's 30th club, and third independent team, in CT United FC in the home opener. Tickets for FC Cincinnati 2's home opener, and all 2026 regular season home games at NKU Soccer Stadium, will again be available to claim through the FC Cincinnati App (iOS, Android) with a registered SeatGeek account.

FC Cincinnati 2 follow up their season opener with three consecutive road matches, which includes the first of three season meetings against Columbus Crew 2. All three matches between the two Ohio based clubs are scheduled for the opening half of the season (March 21 at CLB, May 10 vs. CLB, June 14 vs. CLB).

The MLS NEXT Pro season will continue play through the 2026 FIFA World Cup calendar break with FC Cincinnati 2 playing six matches between May 25 and July 16. Five of those six matches come at home, including the longest consecutive home stand of the year, three games, for the Orange and Blue.

FC Cincinnati 2 will host defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup winners Red Bull New York II during that three-match home run on Sunday, July 5. The Orange and Blue will also host MLS NEXT Pro's two Florida clubs, Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, to round out the home stand.

The Orange and Blue will play six matches in August, the team's busiest month of the season, which kicks off a late run of road matches. Beginning with Chicago Fire FC II on August 2, FC Cincinnati 2 will play six of their final nine matches away from home.

The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 20 with Decision Day. All 30 MLS NEXT Pro clubs will be in action on the day with all Eastern Conference matches kicking off simultaneously at 2 p.m. ET. FC Cincinnati 2's Decision Day match will come against Crown Legacy FC at NKU Soccer Stadium.

FC Cincinnati 2's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule can be found below.

2026 FC Cincinnati 2 Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME(ET)/VENUE

Sun. March 1 CT United FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. March 8 at Philadelphia Union II 3 p.m./TBA

Sun. March 15 at New England Revolution II 2 p.m./Beirne Stadium

Sat. March 21 at Columbus Crew 2 3 p.m/ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Sun. April 12 New York City FC II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. April 19 at Red Bull New York II 5 p.m./MSU Soccer Stadium

Sun. May 3 Toronto FC II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. May 10 Columbus Crew 2 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Wed. May 13 at Huntsville City FC 8 p.m./Joe Davis Stadium

Sun. May 17 Chattanooga FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sat. May 23 at New York City FC II 7 p.m./Belson Stadium

Sun. June 7 New England Revolution II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. June 14 Columbus Crew 2 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sat. June 20 at CT United FC 7 p.m./Fairfield University

Sun. June 28 Inter Miami CF II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. July 5 Red Bull New York II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. July 12 Orlando City B 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Fri. July 17 at Toronto FC II 7 p.m./York Lions Stadium

Sun. July 26 New England Revolution II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Sun. August 2 at Chicago Fire FC II 4 p.m./SeatGeek Stadium

Sun. August 9 at Philadelphia Union II 3 p.m./TBA

Sun. August 16 CT United FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Wed. August 19 at New York City FC II 5 p.m./Icahn Stadium

Sat. August 22 at Carolina Core FC 7:30 p.m./Truist Point Stadium

Sun. August 30 Philadelphia Union II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium

Fri. September 4 at Toronto FC II 7 p.m./Yorks Lion Stadium

Sun. September 13 at Red Bull New York II 7 p.m./MSU Soccer Park

Sun. September 20 Crown Legacy FC 2 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium







