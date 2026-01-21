FC Cincinnati 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the team's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season schedule, alongside MLS NEXT Pro's full schedule release. The Orange and Blue begin play of their fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, March 1 when they host CT United FC at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.
2026 broadcast information for MLS NEXT Pro regular season matches will be shared at a later date. For the full MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule release, visit mlsnextpro.com.
The Orange and Blue will host the league's 30th club, and third independent team, in CT United FC in the home opener. Tickets for FC Cincinnati 2's home opener, and all 2026 regular season home games at NKU Soccer Stadium, will again be available to claim through the FC Cincinnati App (iOS, Android) with a registered SeatGeek account.
FC Cincinnati 2 follow up their season opener with three consecutive road matches, which includes the first of three season meetings against Columbus Crew 2. All three matches between the two Ohio based clubs are scheduled for the opening half of the season (March 21 at CLB, May 10 vs. CLB, June 14 vs. CLB).
The MLS NEXT Pro season will continue play through the 2026 FIFA World Cup calendar break with FC Cincinnati 2 playing six matches between May 25 and July 16. Five of those six matches come at home, including the longest consecutive home stand of the year, three games, for the Orange and Blue.
FC Cincinnati 2 will host defending MLS NEXT Pro Cup winners Red Bull New York II during that three-match home run on Sunday, July 5. The Orange and Blue will also host MLS NEXT Pro's two Florida clubs, Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, to round out the home stand.
The Orange and Blue will play six matches in August, the team's busiest month of the season, which kicks off a late run of road matches. Beginning with Chicago Fire FC II on August 2, FC Cincinnati 2 will play six of their final nine matches away from home.
The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 20 with Decision Day. All 30 MLS NEXT Pro clubs will be in action on the day with all Eastern Conference matches kicking off simultaneously at 2 p.m. ET. FC Cincinnati 2's Decision Day match will come against Crown Legacy FC at NKU Soccer Stadium.
FC Cincinnati 2's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule can be found below.
2026 FC Cincinnati 2 Schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME(ET)/VENUE
Sun. March 1 CT United FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. March 8 at Philadelphia Union II 3 p.m./TBA
Sun. March 15 at New England Revolution II 2 p.m./Beirne Stadium
Sat. March 21 at Columbus Crew 2 3 p.m/ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
Sun. April 12 New York City FC II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. April 19 at Red Bull New York II 5 p.m./MSU Soccer Stadium
Sun. May 3 Toronto FC II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. May 10 Columbus Crew 2 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Wed. May 13 at Huntsville City FC 8 p.m./Joe Davis Stadium
Sun. May 17 Chattanooga FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sat. May 23 at New York City FC II 7 p.m./Belson Stadium
Sun. June 7 New England Revolution II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. June 14 Columbus Crew 2 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sat. June 20 at CT United FC 7 p.m./Fairfield University
Sun. June 28 Inter Miami CF II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. July 5 Red Bull New York II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. July 12 Orlando City B 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Fri. July 17 at Toronto FC II 7 p.m./York Lions Stadium
Sun. July 26 New England Revolution II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Sun. August 2 at Chicago Fire FC II 4 p.m./SeatGeek Stadium
Sun. August 9 at Philadelphia Union II 3 p.m./TBA
Sun. August 16 CT United FC 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Wed. August 19 at New York City FC II 5 p.m./Icahn Stadium
Sat. August 22 at Carolina Core FC 7:30 p.m./Truist Point Stadium
Sun. August 30 Philadelphia Union II 6 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
Fri. September 4 at Toronto FC II 7 p.m./Yorks Lion Stadium
Sun. September 13 at Red Bull New York II 7 p.m./MSU Soccer Park
Sun. September 20 Crown Legacy FC 2 p.m./NKU Soccer Stadium
