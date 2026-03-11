FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Schedule Changes for Upcoming Matches
Published on March 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 today announced schedule changes for three upcoming MLS NEXT Pro regular season matches. Two home matches have updated kickoff times while one away match has been scheduled for a new date and time.
FCC 2's home match against Toronto FC II on Sunday, May 3, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, will now kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be played at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.
The Orange and Blue's away match against Philadelphia Union II, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 9, will now be played on Saturday, August 8 at 12 p.m. ET at Subaru Park.
The team's home match against Union II on Sunday, August 30 has a new kickoff time of 12 p.m. ET at NKU Soccer Stadium. All three matches will stream live on OneFootball platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.
