Carolina Core FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor Jackson

Published on March 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC has announced the signing of goalkeeper Trevor Jackson for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Standing 6'6", the Texas native brings an imposing physical presence to the backline. Jackson joins the Core with a wealth of professional experience across both domestic and international leagues, having most recently featured for SV Eintracht Nordhorn in Germany and the Maryland Bobcats of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

"Trevor is a commanding presence in the box, who has already proven he can compete at the professional level," said Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "The experience he offers will be invaluable to our goalkeeping group throughout this 2026 season."

A product of the elite FC Dallas Academy system, Jackson was a standout at the collegiate level. He was a member of the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament Championship team at Central Arkansas, where he also earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Jackson continued his development at UAB and Saint Joseph's University, where he consistently ranked among the top goalkeepers in his conference for saves and goals-against average.

Jackson's signing adds depth to the Core's defensive unit, joining a revamped roster aiming for success in 2026.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Trevor Jackson

Position: Goalkeeper

Place of Birth: Carrollton, Texas

Playing History: Maryland Bobcats (NISA), SV Eintracht Nordhorn (Germany)

Collegiate: Central Arkansas, UAB, Saint Joseph's University

Nationality: USA

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 190lbs







