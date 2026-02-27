February 28 Match Postponed
Carolina Core FC News Release
NYCFC II's match against Carolina Core FC scheduled for Saturday, February 28th at Belson Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable conditions at the stadium from recent weather. A new date for the match will be announced when it is available.
CCFC's next match is away against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, March 8th at 7pm ET. Broadcast is available on the FREE App, OneFootball!
