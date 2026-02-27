February 28 Match Postponed
MLS NEXT Pro Carolina Core FC

February 28 Match Postponed

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release


NYCFC II's match against Carolina Core FC scheduled for Saturday, February 28th at Belson Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable conditions at the stadium from recent weather. A new date for the match will be announced when it is available.

CCFC's next match is away against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, March 8th at 7pm ET. Broadcast is available on the FREE App, OneFootball!

Check out the Carolina Core FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central