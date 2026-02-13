Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Jair Caiza

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Jair Caiza ahead of the 2026 season.

A native of Santo Domingo, Ecuador, Caiza joins the Core after competing with Independiente Juniors in Ecuador's Liga Pro Serie B, where he developed a reputation for his quick feet, work rate, and ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball.

"We're excited to welcome Jair to Carolina Core FC," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams. "He's a dynamic midfielder with great energy and technical quality. His experience in a competitive professional environment and his hunger to grow fit exactly what we're building here. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he'll make this season."

Caiza becomes the latest addition to Carolina Core FC's midfield as the club continues to build depth and competition across the roster heading into season 3.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Jair Caiza

Place Of Birth: Santo Domingo, Ecuador

Playing History: Independiente Juniors (Ecuador Liga Pro Serie B)

Nationality: Ecuador

Height: 5,9

Weight: 155







