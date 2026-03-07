Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Charles Orbaugh
Published on March 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC has strengthened its 2026 roster with the signing of defender Charles Orbaugh.
A native of San Francisco, California, Orbaugh joins the Core following an international stint in Croatia with NK Junak Sinj, where he made 12 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign. Known for his versatility and physical presence at 6 '3", Orbaugh developed a reputation for his reliability and defensive IQ while competing in a high-pressure European environment.
"We're excited to add Charles to our defensive unit," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams. "He's a young, hungry defender who has already tested himself overseas. His stature, work rate, and wealth of experience in both the Croatian and Canadian systems make him a valuable addition at the heart of our defense. We look forward to seeing him continue his development in the Triad."
Prior to his time in Europe, Orbaugh established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the Ontario Premier League. During the 2024 season, he recorded over 1,700 first-team minutes and was ranked among the "Top 7 Defenders" in the league, earning two Team-of-the-Week selections for his consistent performances.
Orbaugh becomes the latest addition to the Carolina Core FC defense as the club continues to build a competitive and versatile roster heading into its third season.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Charles Orbaugh
Position: Defender (Center Back)
Place of Birth: San Francisco, California
Playing History: NK Junak Sinj (Croatia), Ontario Premier League (Canada)
Nationality: USA/Canada
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 175lbs
