The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Chicago Fire FC II - March 8, 2026

Published on March 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B enters Sunday's matchup with a perfect 3-0-0 home record all-time against Chicago Fire FC II at Osceola County Stadium as it looks to secure its first win of the 2026 campaign.

Forward Harvey Sarajian scored his first professional goal in his debut for Orlando City B, capping his first-half stoppage-time finish after earning the start just weeks removed from being selected fifth overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Goalkeeper Javier Otero returned to full action with a 90-minute performance, recording four saves including a penalty stop in the 58th minute against Huntsville City FC.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Huntsville City FC 3 (3/2/26, Osceola County Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Harvey Sarajian; Shak Mohammed (2), Jordan Knight

Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Fire II 1 (6), Inter Miami II 1 (5) (2/27/26, Chase Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ademar Chávez (2); Andy Rojas

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-2-2 (Home: 3-0-0, Away: 1-2-2)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Chicago Fire FC II 5 (5/5/25, Flames Field at UIC)







