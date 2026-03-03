Orlando City B Falls 3-1 to Huntsville City FC

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (0-1-0, 0 points) fell to Huntsville City FC (1-0-0, 3 points) by a score of 3-1 on Monday night at Osceola County Stadium in its first match of the 2026 campaign.

The Lions went down midway through the first half after conceding twice in a five-minute span. OCB responded with sustained pressure, as Zakaria Taifi sent a shot from outside the box just wide. Moments later, Gustavo Caraballo slipped a through ball to Harvey Sarajian, who weaved past two defenders and finished past a charging Huntsville goalkeeper for his first professional goal.

Goalkeeper Javier Otero came up big in the 55th minute, stopping a Huntsville penalty kick-his fifth all-time across all competitions for the Lions. Huntsville extended its lead seven minutes later when Shak Mohammed intercepted a ball in midfield and lofted a long chip under the crossbar for his second goal of the night.

Orlando City B returns to action Sunday, March 8, against Chicago Fire FC II. Kickoff at Osceola County Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the match streaming on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Forward Harvey Sarajian scored his first professional goal with a strike in first-half stoppage time.

Gustavo Caraballo recorded his first assist of the season and the fourth of his OCB career.

Goalkeeper Javier Otero saved a penalty kick in regulation, his fifth across all competitions for Orlando City B.

Eight players made their Orlando City B debuts in MLS NEXT Pro: defender Nicolas Lasheras and Jaylen Yearwood; midfielders Dominik Baczewski, Issah Haruna and Caleb Trombino; and forwards Matthew Belgodere, Pedro Leão and Harvey Sarajian.

Goal Highlights:

28' Shak Mohammed - HNT 1, ORL 0

33' Jordan Knight (Maximus Ekk) - HNT 2, ORL 0

45+3' Harvey Sarajian (Gustavo Caraballo) - HNT 2, ORL 1

62' Shak Mohammed - HNT 3, ORL 1

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 1 0 1

Huntsville City FC 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

HNT - Shak Mohammed 28'

HNT - Jordan Knight (Maximus Ekk) 33'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Gustavo Caraballo) 45+3'

HNT - Shak Mohammed 62'

Misconduct Summary:

HNT - Gabriel Alonso (Yellow Card) 14'

HNT - Christopher Applewhite (Yellow Card) 21'

HNT - Jordan Knight (Yellow Card) 49'

ORL - Zakaria Taifi (Yellow Card) 49'

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Yellow Card) 60'

HNT - Nick Pariano (Yellow Card) 83'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Javier Otero (c); D Zakaria Taifi, Titus Sandy Jr., Nicolas Lasheras, Bernardo Rhein; M Gustavo Caraballo (Dominik Baczewski 70'), Issah Haruna (Jaylen Yearwood 80'), Caleb Trombino (Matthew Belgodere 70'), Harvey Sarajian; F Justin Ellis, Pedro Leão

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tristan Himes; D Parker Amoo-Mensah; F Jakob Garcia, Landon Okonski, Zinedine Rodríguez

Huntsville City FC - GK William Mackay; D Malachi Molina, Leo Christiano, Christopher Applewhite (Nigel Prince 27'), Gabriel Alonso; M Nick Pariano (c), Shak Mohammed, Jayvin Van Deventer (Moisés Véliz 89'); F Angel Iniguez, Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight (Nicklaus Sullivan 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Emmanuel Arias; D Isac Enriquez; M Patrick Amarh, Ari Saliu; F Xavier Aguilar, David Salukombo

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 1, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 17

HNT - 17

Saves:

ORL - 4

HNT - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 18

HNT - 10

Corners:

ORL - 7

HNT - 8







