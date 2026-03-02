Huntsville City FC Signs midfielder Angel Iniguez, Midfielder Jayvin Van Deventer, goalkeeper Will Mackay, and Forward Light Eke For 2026 Season

Published on March 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of Angel Iniguez, Jayvin Van Deventer, Will Mackay and Light Eke (pending visa) for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Iniguez joins Huntsville City FC following an impressive collegiate career at San Jose State University. The midfielder made 20 appearances last season, all starts recording nine goals and seven assists. He finished his career tied for fifth in school history with 25 total assists, adding proven creativity and attacking production to the Boys in Blue midfield.

Van Deventer arrives in the Rocket City from Northwestern University after tallying three goals and one assist last season. The midfielder brings strong two-way ability and collegiate experience that will add depth and balance to Huntsville's central unit.

Mackay, a 17-year-old goalkeeper, signs with Huntsville after competing with Real Monarchs since 2023. He started 11 matches in 2025 and recorded 26 saves, showcasing composure and shot-stopping ability beyond his years.Mackay is also a member of the US U18 national team.

Eke joins the club from Collins Edwin Sports Club in Nigeria, pending visa approval. He played for Nigeria's U17s in the African Cup of Nations. The forward adds pace and attacking presence to Huntsville's front line as the club continues to build its roster for the 2026 campaign.

