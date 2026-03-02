CT United FC Opens Inaugural Season with 3-1 Road Victory

Highland Heights, Ky. - CT United FC made a statement in its first-ever match, earning a 3-1 road win over FC Cincinnati 2 in the 2026 season opener at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

Competing in its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro match, CT United controlled the tempo early and broke through at a historic moment just before halftime. In the 45th minute, Robbie Mora struck from the top of the area to score the first goal in club history, finishing a build-up created by Steven Sserwadda, who recorded the assist.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the break, CT United continued to press in the second half. FC Cincinnati 2 found an equalizer in the 71st minute when Stefan Chirila converted a penalty kick after a foul was whistled inside the CT United box, leveling the match at 1-1.

The visitors responded with composure and attacking urgency. Club captain Alex Monis restored the lead in the 78th minute, finishing a sequence that again involved Mora in the buildup. CT United put the match away in the 90th minute when Ibrahim Kasule calmly finished off a pass from Daniel D'Ippolito to secure the 3-1 result.

CT United finished the night with a commanding 18-6 advantage in shots and held FC Cincinnati 2 to just one shot on goal. Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg and the back line limited clear chances from open play and closed the match with authority.

Under Head Coach Shavar Thomas, CT United opens its inaugural campaign with three goals, three points, and a confident road performance to set the tone for 2026.

CONNECTICU UNITED FC GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs CT United FC

Date: March 1, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Ky.

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 41 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

CTU: 1-2-3

CIN - Stefan Chirila (PK) 71'

CTU - Robbie Mora (Sserwadda) 45', Alex Monis (Mora) 78', Ibrahim Kasule (D'Ippolito) 90'

LINEUPS

CIN: Bryan Dowd, Will Kuisel, Andrei Chirila, Michael Sullivan (C), Leonardo Orejarena, Yair Ramos (Camden Sphire 82'), Deiver Mosquera (Noah Gassan 46'), Ayoub Lajhar, Jack Mize (Dilan Hurtado 69'), Stefan Chirila, Charlie Holmes (Mathias Vazquez 90'+3)

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Santiago Sanchez, Gavin DeHart, Amin Ibrahim

Head Coach: Sammy Castellanos

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Andre Applewhaite (Daniel D'Ippolito 72'), Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson (Rickson van Hees 79'), Hivan Kouonang (Michael Boamah 79'), Ibrahim Kasule, Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora, Alex Monis (C), Caua Paixao (Nelson Rodriguez 17'), Barnabas Tanyi

Substitutes not used: Anthony Ramos, Sean Petrie

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CTU

Shots: 6 / 18

Shots on Goal: 1 / 6

Saves: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 4 / 7

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offside: 4 / 6

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU: Jahvar Stephenson (Yellow Card) 34'

CTU: Robbie Mora (Yellow Card) 69'

CTU: Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 82'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Ast. Referees: Zachary McWhorter, Art Arustamyan

Fourth Official: Promise Adebayo-Ige







