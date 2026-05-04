CT United FC Wins 6-5 on Penalties vs. New England Revolution II

Published on May 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Storrs, Conn. - CT United FC returned to the win column Sunday night, defeating New England Revolution II 6-5 in a penalty shootout at UConn's Morrone Stadium.

In a tightly contested match, both sides created limited chances in the first half and entered the break level at 0-0. The second half followed a similar script, with each team battling but struggling to find a breakthrough.

The match nearly swung in the 74th minute when New England's Shuma Sasaki delivered a dangerous ball to Damario McIntosh just outside the box. McIntosh drew a foul inside the area, earning a penalty for the visitors. However, Javaun Mussenden's attempt was denied by CT United goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg, making a key save in his first match back from injury.

CT United pushed to capitalize on the momentum late but couldn't find a winner in regulation, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Both teams converted their first five attempts before Sasaki's sixth-round effort drifted wide. Barnabas Tanyi stepped up for CT United and calmly buried the decisive penalty, sealing a 6-5 shootout victory and earning the extra point for the Coywolves.

After three home matches at Morrone Stadium, CT United now heads south to New Haven, where the club will play nine consecutive home matches at Reese Stadium on the campus of Yale University. The homestand begins May 16 against Toronto FC II.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

CT United FC v New England Revolution II

Date: May 3, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Morrone Stadium | Storrs, Conn.

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 54 degrees, Sunny

SCORING SUMMARY: 0-0-FT

CTU: 0-0-0

NER: 0-0-0

Penalty Shootout:

NER II Oyirworth (Score), Shannon (Score), Morgan (Score), Siqueira (Score), McIntosh (Score), Sasaki (Miss)

CTU: Applewhaite (Score), Kouonang (Score), Goddard (Score), Kamrath (Score), Perdomo (Score), Tanyi (Score)

CTU wins penalty shootout 6-5

LINEUPS

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Reyniel Perdomo, Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson (Rickson van Hees 58'), Jeremy Medranda (Andre Applewhaite 58') Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora, Alex Monis (C) (Barnabas Tanyi 65'), Ernesto Gomez, Cauã Paixão (Hivan Kouonang 80'), Laurie Goddard

Substitutes not used: Anthony Ramos, Ibrahim Kasule, Dylan Lacy, Daniel D'Ippolito, Niko Koloniaris

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

NER: Donovan Parisian, Gabe Dahleen, Jake Shannon, Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Javaun Mussenden, Allan Oyirwoth, Myles Morgan, Jayden Da (Damario McIntosh 68'), Makai Wells (Shuma Sasaki 50'), Carlos Zambrano (Judah Siqueira 67')

Substitutes not used: Max Weinstein, Grant Emerhi, S. McNish, Sharod George, J. Smith, Logan Azar

Head Coach: Pablo Moreira

STATS SUMMARY: CTU/NER

Shots: 8 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 8

Fouls: 13 / 17

Offside: 2 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU: Reyniel Perdomo (Yellow Card) 39'

NER: Gabriel Dahlin (Yellow Card) 60'

NER: Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card) 63'

NER: Schinieder Mimy (Yellow Card) 69'

CTU: Steven Sserwadda (Yellow Card) 82'

NER: Donovan Parisian (Yellow Card) 91'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Gary Gutierrez

Ast. Referees: Eric Schreiber, Douglas Clayton

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada







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