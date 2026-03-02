Revolution II Battle Atlanta United 2 to 1-1 Draw in Season Opener

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (0-0-1, 2 pts.) opened the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2 (0-0-1, 1 pt.) on Sunday night at Beirne Stadium, collecting an additional point with the 4-2 shootout victory. After Atlanta found the scoresheet in the 24th minute, forward/winger Myles Morgan leveled the match with New England's first goal of the campaign.

Atlanta opened the scoring midway through the first half via own goal from New England. Revolution II nearly pulled level in the 35th minute, when Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira drilled a shot that struck the crossbar. The Somerville, Mass. resident fired another shot on target moments later, but Atlanta's goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom produced a diving save to keep the visitors in front heading into halftime.

New England's attack continued its momentum early in the second half, with striker Jayden Da directing a header on frame, but Ransom again denied the shot. Da, who made his MLS debut yesterday with New England's first team at Red Bull New York, registered a career-high seven shots and four key passes, both team highs, in his first Revolution II appearance tonight.

In the 70th minute, New England found the equalizer through Morgan, as Oliveira slipped a feed into the box for the attacker to slot a low finish into the net. Morgan, a Canadian international, scored his fifth MLS NEXT Pro career goal, while recording three shot attempts and one key pass in his club debut tonight. Oliveira tallied his first helper of the season, the third of his professional career, and notched a career-best four shot attempts on the night.

Alongside Morgan, Sunday's contest also featured the club and MLS NEXT Pro debut of defender Schinieder Mimy, who played all 90 minutes at left back. Additionally, Head Coach Pablo Moreira deployed midfielder Carlos Zambrano in the second half, marking the Venezuelan's club and league debut. In net for New England, 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Donovan Parisian recorded three saves in regulation time, and added two stops in the penalty shootout to secure the extra point.

Revolution II will continue their five-game homestand next Sunday, March 8, hosting Toronto FC II at Beirne Stadium on the campus of Bryant University. The 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

New England outshot Atlanta tonight, 20-9, with a 7-3 advantage in shots on target.

Head Coach Pablo Moreira made his MLS NEXT Pro coaching debut on Sunday night.

F/W Myles Morgan opened his 2026 account, his fifth MLS NEXT Pro career goal. The Canadian international recorded three shots, one on target, across 83 minutes in his first Revolution II appearance.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. resident, registered his first assist of the season, the third of his professional career. The 17-year-old Homegrown Player tallied a career-high four shot attempts tonight.

Da, a Boston, Mass. native, recorded a team-leading seven shots and four key passes in his first Revolution II appearance tonight, both career highs. The 23-year-old striker made his MLS debut with New England's first team yesterday at Red Bull New York.

D Schinieder Mimy recorded his MLS NEXT Pro debut tonight, one of three starters making their Revolution II debut along with Morgan and Da. M Carlos Zambrano also suited up for his club and league debut as a second-half substitute.

Homegrown D Damario McIntosh suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career appearance tonight, playing all 90 minutes at right back.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #1

New England Revolution II 1(4) vs. Atlanta United 2 1(2)

March 1, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Rodrigo Albuquerque

Assistant Referee: Jeremy Smith

Assistant Referee: A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Kenan Kapetanovic

Weather: 27 degrees and clear skies

Scoring Summary:

ATL - Donovan Parisian (Own Goal) 24'

NE - Myles Morgan 1 (Cristiano Oliveira 1) 70'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card) 23'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Yellow Card) 65'

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 90'+5

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Gabe Dahlin (c), Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth (Carlos Zambrano 67'), Eric Klein, Javaun Mussenden; Myles Morgan (Judah Siqueira 83'), Cristiano Oliveira, Jayden Da

Substitutes Not Used: Joe Buck, Cristiano Carlos, Sharod George, Jake Shannon, Matthew Tibbetts, Max Weinstein, Makai Wells

Atlanta United 2: Jonathan Ransom; Seyi Fakiyesi, Daniel Chica (David Ilevbare 83'), Matthew Senanou, Ilan Ettinger; David Sibrian, Adyn Torres; Cameron Dunbar, Santiago Pita (Moises Tablante 58'), Enzo Dovlo (Ignacio Suarez-Couri 80'); Liam Butts (Arif Kovac 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Reuben Clarson, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Andrew Jardines

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Atlanta United 2

20 Shots 9

7 Shots (on Target) 3

9 Blocked Shots 4

3 Saves 6

7 Corner Kicks 2

11 Offsides 2

15 Fouls 8

521 (85.6%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 306 (76.8%)







