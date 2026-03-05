Revolution II Sign Academy Midfielder Judah Siqueira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

Published on March 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed attacking midfielder Judah Siqueira, a product of the New England Revolution Academy, to a three-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2028 season. Siqueira, 16, becomes the 16th player to sign a professional deal with Revolution II directly from the Revolution Academy.

Siqueira joined the Revolution Academy in 2021 at 13 years old, competing above his age group with the Under-14 side. Over the next several years, he ascended through the Academy ranks, featuring with the U-15, U-16, and U-18 teams. During the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, he led the U-16 squad with 25 goals and added four assists. During the 2025-26 campaign, Siqueira has recorded five goals and two assists with the Academy's U-18s.

A native of Easton, Mass., Siqueira made his professional debut with Revolution II in April 2025 and has since logged 10 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including two starts, and scoring one goal. Last season, the midfielder led Revolution II's attack with three shot attempts in his first professional start on May 18 against Red Bull New York II. Siqueira netted his first professional goal on June 8 at Chicago Fire FC II. Siqueira appeared in Revolution II's 2026 season opener this past Sunday, helping New England to a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United 2.

"Judah is a highly talented young player who possesses all the tools needed to succeed in MLS NEXT Pro and beyond," said Revolution Technical Director Remi Roy. "Since joining the Revolution Academy five years ago, he has shown immense growth and a strong commitment to his development within our Pro Player Pathway. We are excited to support Judah as he takes this next step in his career with Revolution II."

Siqueira becomes the latest Revolution Academy product to enter the professional ranks via Revolution II, joining an accomplished list of Academy graduates that include Peyton Miller, Malcolm Fry, Damario McIntosh, Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira, and Javaun Mussenden. Since Revolution II's inaugural season in 2020, 52 different Academy players have made their professional soccer debuts with New England's developmental team.

Revolution II will resume their five-game homestand on Sunday, March 8, hosting Toronto FC II at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Sunday's match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with James Hadnot providing play-by-play.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign midfielder Judah Siqueira to a three-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2028 season on March 5, 2026.

JUDAH SIQUEIRA

Pronunciation: JOO-dah see-KEH-rah

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: March 27, 2009 (Newton, Mass.)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 154

Hometown: Easton, Mass.

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on March 5, 2026.







