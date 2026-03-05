Chicago Fire FC II Signs French Forward Tidiane Diawara

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed French forward Tidiane Diawara to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, with a Club option for the 2027 transition season. Per league policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

"Tidiane is a young player with a European academy background experience, and we're excited to welcome him into our system," said Chicago Fire FC II head coach Mike Matkovich. "We look forward watching his progress in MLS NEXT Pro."

Diawara, 20, joins Chicago from Stade Lavallois 2 in France's Championnat National 3 Groupe C, where he scored three goals in just eight matches played. Prior to playing with Stade Lavallois 2, Diawara was a member of AJ Auxerre B, where he featured in 21 matches and scored twice for the French side.

The young forward began his career Olympique Lyon at the U-17 age level, progressing through the U-19 age group before moving to ESA Linas-Montlhéry (Championnat National 3) and then to AJ Auxerre. He was named one of the Superstars of the Tournament while at the Championnat National 3 with the Olympique Lyon U-19s and featured in 70 matches across France, including the Championnat National 2, Championnat National 3, Championnat National U19 and the Coupe Gambardella.

Name: Tidiane Diawara

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: April 29, 2005

Hometown: Évry, France

Birthplace: Évry, France

Citizenship: France, Mali

Last Club: Stade Lavallois 2







