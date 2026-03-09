Revolution II Battle Toronto FC II to 0-0 Draw

Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (0-0-2, 4 pts.) dueled Toronto FC II (0-1-1, 1 pt.) to a 0-0 draw on Sunday night at Beirne Stadium, claiming an additional point with a 7-6 penalty shootout victory. New England ended the night outshooting the Canadian side, 20-10, with a 6-3 advantage in shots on target. Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn recorded his first clean sheet of the season, the fourth of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Midfielder Judah Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, nearly opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through a set piece opportunity. The 16-year-old Academy product struck a shot on frame, forcing Toronto's goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly to punch the ball over the crossbar. Siqueira, who signed his first professional contract on Thursday, logged two shots, with one on target, across a 90-minute shift tonight.

Moments later, forward/winger Myles Morgan showed promise in the attack, tallying a shot on net, but it was deflected by the visiting goalkeeper. Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh rounded out the first half chances for New England in the 41st minute, redirecting a header to the upper-left corner of the net off a lofted cross from defender Schinieder Mimy. McIntosh and Mimy both earned their second straight starts on the flanks, while Chris Mbai-Assem and Jake Shannon, who logged 90 minutes in his professional debut tonight, anchored the central defense.

Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira provided a dangerous opportunity in the 57th minute, firing a shot from inside the box that ricocheted off the right post. In second-half stoppage time, fellow midfielder Allan Oyirwoth tested Toronto's goalkeeper with a curling effort, but Nakhly made a diving save to keep the hosts off the scoresheet. Oyirwoth, a 19-year-old Uganda international, led Revolution II's attack tonight with five shot attempts. In net for New England, Gunn registered two saves in regulation time, and added a pair of stops in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Revolution II will resume their five-game homestand next Sunday, March 15, welcoming FC Cincinnati 2 to Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. The match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with James Hadnot calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

New England extends its unbeaten streak in the all-time series against Toronto FC II to nine games, including a five-game undefeated run at home.

Revolution first-team GK J.D. Gunn recorded his first shutout of the season tonight, the fourth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. The Panama international tallied two saves during regulation time, while also adding two stops in the penalty shootout.

M Allan Oyirwoth recorded a career-high five shots on Sunday in his second straight start to begin the 2026 campaign.

M Judah Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, earned his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season and third of his career. The 16-year-old Academy product saw action in all 90 minutes of tonight's game, logging two key passes and two shot attempts, including one on target.

Revolution II newcomer D Jake Shannon marked his professional debut tonight, logging all 90 minutes in central defense.

Jayden Da, Myles Morgan, and Cristiano Oliveira all registered a game-high three key passes, each suiting up for their second consecutive starts of the 2026 campaign. Da, a Boston-born striker, now leads the league with seven key passes on the season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #2

New England Revolution II 0(7) vs. Toronto FC II 0(6)

March 8, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Lauren Aldrich

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton

Assistant Referee: Josh Pitts

Fourth Official: Laszlo Sandler

Weather: 49 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

None.

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Bryce Boneau (Yellow Card) 33'

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 54'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 60'

TOR - Timothy Fortier (Yellow Card) 76'

TOR - Edwin Omoregbe (Yellow Card) 79'

New England Revolution II: J.D. Gunn ©; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Jake Shannon, Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden (Makai Wells 63'), Cristiano Oliveira; Myles Morgan, Judah Siqueira, Jayden Da

Substitutes Not Used: Cristiano Carlos, Grant Emerhi, Levi Katsell, Aarin Prajapati, Matthew Tibbetts, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Max Weinstein

Toronto FC II: Zakaria Nakhly; Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 85'), Stefan Kapor, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman; Tim Fortier, Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 63'), Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 85'); Fletcher Bank, Elias Khodri, Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Dekwon Barrow, Tristan Blyth, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Chris Kalongo, Daniel Stampatori

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Toronto FC II

20 Shots 10

6 Shots (on Target) 3

9 Blocked Shots 5

2 Saves 6

6 Corner Kicks 3

3 Offsides 1

18 Fouls 17

508 (89.8%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 330 (86.1%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.