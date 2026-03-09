New England Revolution II (0) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 7-6

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

NE -Jayden Da - miss (0:0)

TOR -Elias Khodri - goal (0:1)

NE -Judah Siqueira - goal (1:1)

TOR -Fletcher Bank - goal (1:2)

NE -Allan Oyirwoth - goal (2:2)

TOR -Jahmarie Nolan - goal (2:3)

NE -Jake Shannon - goal (3:3)

TOR -Reid Fisher - miss (3:3)

NE -Damario McIntosh - goal (4:3)

TOR -Jackson Gilman - goal (4:4)

NE -Cristiano Oliveira - goal (5:4)

TOR -Tim Fortier - goal (5:5)

NE -Myles Morgan - goal (6:5)

TOR -Micah Chisholm - goal (6:6)

NE -Makai Wells - goal (7:6)

TOR -Stefan Kapor - miss (7:6)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Bryce Boneau 33' (caution)

NE - Chris Mbaï-Assem 54' (caution)

NE - Javaun Mussenden 60' (caution)

TOR - Tim Fortier 76' (caution)

TOR - Edwin Omoregbe 79' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New England Revolution II 0-0-2 4 points

Toronto FC II 0-1-1 1 point

LINEUPS

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - JD Gunn (C); Damario McIntosh, Jake Shannon, Chris Mbaï-Assem, Schinieder Mimy; Cristiano Oliveira, Javaun Mussenden (Makai Wells 63'), Allan Oyirwoth; Judah Siqueira, Myles Morgan, Jayden Da

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts, Aarin Prajapati, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Levi Katsell, Cristiano Carlos, Grant Emerhi

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 85'); Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 85'), Tim Fortier, Bryce Boneau (C) (Edwin Omoregbe 63'), Fletcher Bank; Elias Khodri, Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Daniel Stampatori, Dékwon Barrow, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Tristan Blyth

MEDIA NOTES

Luca Costabile started his first match for Toronto FC II.

Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly recorded his first clean sheet for TFC II and the club's first of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Nakhly also recorded a season-high six saves for the Young Reds.







