Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to North Texas SC

Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

From the first whistle, the match was back-and-forth with scoring attempts from both sides early on. The first several minutes tested goalkeeper Kendall Starks as he fended off two quick shots from North Texas, but remained aggressive on the line.

With dangerous shots from Kimani Stewart-Baynes and Josh Copeland in the attacking third, Colorado found opportunities early. However, North Texas would find the back of the net first with goals from Edouard Nys in the 24th minute and another in the 42nd minute.

Determined to end the half with something to show for their efforts, Rapids 2 would get their chance when North Texas committed a handball just outside the top of the box with three minutes remaining in stoppage time. Chris Aquino would step up to take the free kick, sinking a curling shot from his left foot that slid past the goalkeeper into the upper left corner of the net. The goal marked Aquino's first for Rapids 2 as well as the first of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Building off the energy of six shots on goal in the first half, Rapids 2 started off the second half pressing North Texas SC from the get-go. Starks continued to make big-time saves stopping breakaways, but Colorado would eventually fall to North Texas SC, 3-1.

Rapids 2 will have their home opener against Sporting KC II on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables:

Rapids 2 midfielder Nathan Tchoumba made his first professional start.

Rapids Academy midfielder Quinn Bedwell made his professional debut.

Rapids 2 midfielder Chris Aquino scored his first goal for Rapids 2 and the 12th of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Kendall Starks, Jabari De Coteau, Kai Thomas, Charlie Harper [C], Jaden Chan Tack (90' + 2', Andre Erickson), Nathan Tchoumba (68' Landon Strohmeyer), Sydney Wathuta, Josh Copeland, Kimani Stewart-Baynes (68' Bryce Jamison), Chris Aquino (79' Rogelio Garcia), Donavan Phillip (68' Quinn Bedwell)

Unused substitutes: Dashiel Williams, Vincent Rinaldi

North Texas SC: Aiden Jordan, Jonah Biggar, Slade Starnes [C], Jonah Gibson (67' Enzo Newman), Caleb Swann (68' Diego Garcia), Timothy Ospina (46' Favour Aroyameh), Jaidyn Contreras, Nathaniel James, Edouard Nys (81' Marlon Luccin), Nicholas Simmonds (85' Samuel Sedeh)

Unused substitutes: Daniel Baran, Christopher Salazar, Wyatt Easterly, Thomas Burchfield

Officials:

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia; Assistants: Joe Suchoski, William Aten; Fourth Official: Olvin Oliva







