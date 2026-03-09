Inter Miami CF II Falls at Red Bull New York II
Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (0W-1L-1D, 1 point) fell 3-0 against Red Bull New York II at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Nicholas Almeida, Daniel Sumalla, and Samuel Basabe made up a back four; Preston Plambeck, captain Ian Urkidi, Joseph Convers, and Alejandro Flores in the midfield; Diego Rey and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack. ¬â¹
Match Action
Inter Miami II conceded a goal in the 12th minute of the first half through RBNY's Jimenez, and the score remained unchanged for the rest of the half.
The hosts added two more goals in the 67th and 93rd minutes to seal the result.
The team created a handful of promising chances throughout the match and showed character against the reigning MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions.
Notably, two more Academy products, Leandro Padilla and Sloan Morrison, made their official debuts for Inter Miami II. Padilla entered as a substitute at halftime, while Morrison came on in the 62nd minute, marking an important milestone in their development within the Club's pathway.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami II will visit Crown Legacy FC in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Sportsplex at Matthews.
