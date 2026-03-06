Inter Miami CF II Visits Red Bull New York II

March 6, 2026

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-0L-1D, 1 point) will embark on its first road trip of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign this Sunday, taking on reigning MLS NEXT Pro Cup champions Red Bull New York II. Kickoff at Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world.

Previously Against Red Bull New York II

Sunday's encounter will be the sixth between the sides in Club history. So far, Inter Miami CF II has recorded one shootout win and four losses against the Red Bulls.

In the lone matchup between the teams during the 2025 season, Inter Miami CF II secured the extra point in a penalty shootout victory. Forward Diego Rey scored the equalizer to send the match to penalties, where Daniel Sumalla, Alexander Shaw, Nicholas Almeida, and Preston Plambeck all converted their spot kicks to seal the shootout win.

Scouting Report

After winning the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup, RBNY II opened its 2026 campaign with a 4-2 victory over Columbus Crew 2. Forward Roald Mitchell leads the team's scoring charts with two goals to his name.







