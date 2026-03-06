St Louis CITY2 Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday Afternoon at Energizer Park

St Louis CITY2 looks to continue their successful start to the season, facing Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, March 8 at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 opened the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season last Saturday at home, earning a 4-0 win against Sporting KC II. Evan Carlock scored his first professional goal 14 minutes into the first half, with Palmer Ault picking up his first professional assist. Later in the half, two newcomers to CITY2 combined for a goal as Patrick McDonald found the back of the net off an assist from Riley Lynch in the 34th minute. In the second half, Kyle Hiebert scored to make it 3-0, with Cooper Forcellini earning his first professional assist. Forcellini capped the scoring for CITY2, notching his first professional goal with another assist from Ault.

On Tuesday, St. Louis was named the MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 1.

Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin picked up his second professional win and shutout on Saturday. The victory also marked the third time CITY2 has opened a season with a clean sheet, since the club's first-ever match against RNY FC on March 25, 2022, and last year's season opener against North Texas SC.

Saturday was a night of firsts for the squad as 10 players made their CITY2 debuts. Seven of those 10 players made their professional debuts including: Cooper Forcellini, Owen Jorgensen, Jemone Barclay, Zack Lillington, Palmer Ault, Jack Wagoner, and Yu Ota.

St. Louis was defeated by Minnesota United FC 2 in last season's Western Conference Semifinal. During the 2025 regular season, CITY2 went 2-0-1 against Minnesota, including a 3-2 win in May and a strong 4-0 shutout at home in July.

Minnesota enters this weekend's contest after defeating Austin FC II, 4-2 on the road in their season opener Sunday. Forward Marcus Caldeira recorded a hat trick during the match.







