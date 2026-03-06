Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have signed Red Bull New York II defender Matthew Dos Santos to an MLS contract as a homegrown, the club announced today. Dos Santos signs a three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through the 2028-2029 season with options for the 2029-30 season and the 2030-31 season.

"We're very pleased to sign Matty to a first team contract. He's a young player who has shown strong growth through our pathway and has earned this opportunity with his commitment and performances," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "We believe Matty has the mentality and potential to continue developing within our environment, and we're excited to support the next step in his progression."

Dos Santos, 17, has played and started in two matches for New York this season. He made his MLS debut and his first career MLS start against Orlando City SC on February 21. The defender became the ninth youngest player to start an MLS match for the club at 17 years, 261 days old. Dos Santos tallied his first career MLS assist on February 28 in a 1-0 win over New England Revolution. He became the youngest defender in franchise history to tally an assist for the club at 17 years, 268 days old.

The Sandy Hook, CT native played the last two seasons for Red Bull New York II in MLS NEXT Pro. Last season, he made 21 appearances, where he recorded three goals and three assists. The defender played in all four matches in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, where he delivered two postseason assists, which were the most by a defender in club history. He also tallied the match-tying assist in New York's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union II in the Eastern Conference final. Dos Santos helped lead RBNY II to their first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title.

"Matty has worked hard every day to put himself in this position. He's shown a real willingness to learn, a good understanding of what we ask from players in his role, and the character we value in this group," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "This contract is a positive step for him, and now the focus is on continuing to push his development and helping the team in any way he can."

Prior to RBNY II, Dos Santos played for Red Bulls Academy, where he was a member of the 2023 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup championship winning team. He started with Red Bulls Pre-Academy at the age of nine in 2017. He has also has featured for the United States U-17 National Team, where he has made three appearances for the team in June of 2025.

