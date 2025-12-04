Red Bull New York II Announce 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York II have announced final roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The club has accepted the purchase option for one player, declined the option of two players. One is negotiating a new deal, two had their loans extended and one will move forward with an MLS contract as a Homegrown. Three players are currently under contract for 2026.

RBNY II have exercised the purchase option for midfielder Nathan Worth who spent the 2025 season on loan from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

New York have declined the option of defenders Brooklyn Schwarz and Juan Gutierrez.

Goalkeeper Austin Causey, defenders Caio Ramalho and Jair Collahuazo, midfielders Dylan Sullivan and Malick Dembele are out of contract.

Causey is currently in negotiations to return to the club.

Defender Aimar Modelo, who is currently on loan from C.A. Independiente, has had his loan extended until the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Forward Mijahir Jimenez, who is on loan from C.D. Plaza Amador, has also had his loan extended through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Midfielder Nehuen Benedetti's loan has expired, and he remains in active discussions with the club regarding his future.

Goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk will join Red Bull New York as a Homegrown Player on January 1, 2026.

Midfielders Steven Sserwadda, and Ibrahim Kasule and defender Matthew Dos Santos remain under contract with Red Bulls II for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Roster as of December 3, 2025:

Defenders (2): Matthew Dos Santos, Aimar Modelo

Midfielders (3): Ibrahim Kasule, Steven Sserwadda, Nathan Worth

Forwards (1): Mijahir Jimenez

