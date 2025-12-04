Tacoma Defiance Assistant Coach Michael Morris Hired as Assistant Coach for the New England Revolution

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that Assistant Coach Michael Morris is departing the organization to become an Assistant Coach for the New England Revolution, joining newly-hired Head Coach Marko Mitrović's staff. Morris has been with the Sounders organization since it joined MLS in 2009, holding various jobs within the club's development system.

"I've been fortunate to work for this club for a major portion of my career," said Morris. "I've seen the organization grow and evolve in so many ways, and I'm grateful I've had the opportunity to grow alongside it. I am so proud of what we've built on the development side, and some of my favorite memories have been seeing that work come to fruition at the First Team level. Clubs are ultimately defined by the people in them, and I've had the pleasure of working with some amazing people in Seattle and I'll always consider Seattle my home. With that said, I'm excited for what's ahead in New England, and the chance to work with some incredible people."

Morris originally oversaw Sounders FC's Youth Camps when he joined in 2009, expanding the program under his leadership to offer a wide variety of programs for boys and girls of all ages, in addition to camp experiences for adults. He then served as a coach and scout for Sounders FC Academy, becoming the Head Coach of the U-16s and ultimately the U-19s. Morris then transitioned to the coaching staff of Tacoma Defiance as an Assistant Coach and has served as Interim Head Coach for the team on various occasions over the years.

The Washington native has also coached with the United States Men's Youth National Team at various levels, including Head Coach of the U-21s during the November FIFA Window and as an Assistant Coach to Mitrović during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in October.

Defiance finished with 36 points (10-14-4) in 2025, sixth in the Pacific Division and 12th in the Western Conference, missing the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the first time in club history. The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season is set to kick off early next year, with Defiance's 2026 schedule being announced at a later date.







