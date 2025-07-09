Tacoma Defiance Loans Ryan Baer to the Richmond Kickers

July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has loaned midfielder Ryan Baer to USL League One side Richmond Kickers for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. Financial terms were not disclosed. Baer was drafted 28th overall by Seattle in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and has made two appearances for Defiance this year in all competitions.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Ryan to continue his development in a new environment," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "USL League One offers a strong culture and a demanding level of play, and we believe this experience will accelerate Ryan's growth both on and off the field. We're excited to see how he embraces his time in Richmond."

Baer, 24, played five seasons at West Virginia prior to being drafted by Seattle, making 92 appearances (87 starts). He tallied seven assists over his time with the Mountaineers and was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team and the All-Southeast Region First Team. He appeared in 20 of West Virginia's 22 regular-season games (19 starts) in 2024, helping win the Sun Belt Conference men's soccer tournament. He appeared in 72 additional matches (68 starts) from 2020-2023 and his 92 career appearances are the most by a player in school history. He joined Sounders FC on its preseason trip to Marbella, Spain earlier this year.

Currently sitting in third place in the Pacific Division with 22 points (6-6-2), Defiance continues its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a home fixture against Real Monarchs on Thursday, July 17 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

