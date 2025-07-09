Crown Legacy FC Tie Carolina Core FC, Drop Shootout

July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC played Carolina Core FC to a scoreless draw in regulation before falling 4:2 on penalties on Wednesday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

The match saw a heavy back and forth, though neither side was able to create any clear cut chances. In the penalty shootout, the Foxes went perfect from the spot, while Andrej Subotić saw his attempt saved at the lower left-hand corner of goal while Adrian Mendoza's attempt was sent high of the target.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-8, 20 points) returns to play on Sunday, July 13 when CLFC travels to Florida to take on Inter Miami CF II. Kickoff at Chase Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Post-Match Quote Sheet with Player-Coach Jamie Smith and Defender Assane Ouedraogo: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC kept its second clean sheet of 2025.

Nick Holliday kept his first clean sheet of the season and second of his career. He made five saves on the night.

17-year-old Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza made his first professional start on the night.

17-year-old Academy midfielder Landon Alepa made the matchday squad for the first time in his career.

Wyatt Holt led all players in touches (82), passes (72) and successful passes (61). Scoring Summary:

N/A Disciplinary Summary:

29' - CCFC - Daniel Chica (Caution Y)

37' - CCFC - Facundo Canete (Caution Y)

40' - CCFC - Ibrahim Covi (Caution Y)

40' - CLFC - Erik Peña (Caution Y)

41' - CCFC - Jonathan Bazaes (Caution Y)

54' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

70' - CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (Caution Y)

72' - CCFC - Glory Nzingo (Caution Y)

Penalty Shootout Summary:

CLFC:

Andrej Subotić X

Brian Romero +

Nimfasha Berchimas +

Adrian Mendoza X

CCFC:

Jacob Evans +

Alex Sutton +

Facundo Canete +

Drake Hadeed +

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Nick Holliday (GK); Mikah Thomas (Daniel Moore - 63'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C) (Yves Tcheuyap - 46'); Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña (Andrej Subotić - 56'); Nimfasha Berchimas, Adrian Mendoza, Dylan Sing (Leo Bartolović - 77'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 77')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Landon Alepa, Magic Smalls, Simon Tonidaniel

Carolina Core FC Starting XI:

Alex Sutton (GK); Jathan Juarez (Zion Scarlett - 79'), Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Kai Thomas, Derek Cuevas; Facundo Canete, Msunguchi Alenga; Jonathan Bazaes (Cory Lundeen - 79'), Glory Nzingo (Drake Hadeed - 90'+1'), Jacob Evans (C)

Unused Subs: Andrew Pannenberg(GK); Aryeh Miller, Juan Pablo Rodriguez; David Polanco, Joshua Rodriguez, Anthony Sumo Jr.







