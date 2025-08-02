Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze makes first appearance of the year following injury

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 4-0 to Huntsville FC on Saturday evening at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze made his first appearance of the year after suffering an injury in preseason while Academy midfielder Sebastian Ventura made his professional debut.

In the 28th minute, defender Assane Ouedraogo and Huntsville's Gio Miglietti both chased after a long ball played into CLFC's defensive half. Miglietti was taken down from just beyond the midfield line, and the refree showed a red card to the Ivorian defender, leaving Crown Legacy to play with 10 men for the rest of the contest.

Huntsville found the back of the net in the 38th minute. A misplaced pass in the midfield led to an open counter for the visitors, allowing a trio of Huntsville players to connect quick passes, ending in Alan Carleton getting a pass to Christian Koffi in the box who curled a shot that richoceted off the woodwork and over the goal line.

CLFC conceeded a penalty in the 59th minute of the match after Jahlane Forbes clipped Blake Bowen making a run into the box. Migletti stepped up to the spot but Chituru Odunze stopped his attempt going for the bottom left corner, however, Carleton followed up unmarked and tapped the ball over the line.

Huntsville claimed a third in the 69th minute after Koffi made a box-to-box run on the left hand side of the pitch, beating his defender in the box and finishing with his left foot. Later in the 75th, Moises Veliz slipped a pass to an unmarked Damien Barker John in the box, who finished from close range.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-8, 20 points) returns to play on Monday, August 11 when CLFC travels to take on FC Cincinnati 2. Kickoff at NKU Soccer Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze made his first appearance of the year after recovering from a thigh injury.

Odunze saved a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

17-year-old Academy midfielder Sebastian Ventura made his professional debut. He is the 10th youngest debutant in Crown Legacy FC history (17 years, 4 months, 21 days). Scoring Summary:

38' - HNT - Christian Koffi (Alan Carleton)

60' - HNT - Alan Carleton (Unassisted)

69' - HNT - Christian Koffi (Philip Mayaka)

74' - HNT - Damien Barker John (Moises Veliz) Disciplinary Summary:

22' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

27' - CLFC - Zach Barrett (Caution Y)

28' - CLFC - Assane Ouedraogo (EjectionR)

51' - HNT - Gabriel Alonso (Caution Y)

64' - HNT - Ethan O'Brien (Caution Y)

90' - HNT - Moises Veliz (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Chituru Odunze (GK); Jahlane Forbes (Daniel Moore - 61'), Assane Ouedraogo, Jack Neeley (C), Yves Tcheuyap; Baye Coulibaly (Sebastian Ventura - 75'), Simon Tonidandel (Brian Romero - 75'); Adrian Mendoza (46' - Wyatt Holt), Dylan Sing, Andrej Subotić (46' - Nimfasha Berchimas), Emmanuel Uchegbu

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas; Thiago Rodrigues; Magic Smalls

Huntsville City FC Starting XI:

Erik Lauta (GK); Gabriel Alonso (Tyshawn Rose - 61'), Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Blake Bowen (C); Pep Casas, Ethan O'Brien (Damien Barker John - 70'), Philip Mayaka; Christian Koffi (Real Gill - 76'), Gio Miglietti (Gunnar Studenhofft - 61'), Alan Carleton (Moises Veliz - 70')

Unused Subs: Ammar Delic (GK); Kessy Coulibaly; Patrick Amrah







