Revolution II Fall to Carolina Core FC, 1-0

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - New England Revolution II (8-5-5; 33 pts.) fell to Carolina Core FC (5-7-8; 27 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Truist Point. A late second-half strike by Carolina saw the game's only goal, snapping New England's five-game unbeaten streak.

New England nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry delivered a pass into the penalty area for Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian, who unleashed a shot from close range that was saved by Carolina goalkeeper Alex Sutton. Diarbian paced the attack in scoring attempts with a team-high two shots on target in the contest.

Revolution II continued put pressure on the Carolina defense before halftime. In the 19th minute, Diarbian made a breakaway and delivered a cross into the box for Fry who missed wide. With space in the 32nd minute, midfielder Allan Oyirwoth tried a shot from distance that narrowly sailed over the crossbar. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made a diving save off his fingertips to keep the match scoreless in the closing minutes of the opening half.

New England came out firing early in the second half. Brazilian playmaker Marcos Dias swung in a cross to Swedish international Gabe Dahlin who sent it wide in the 54th minute. Carolina responded with chances of their own and forced Parisian to make another save. The rebound was struck again and cleared off the goal line by Academy graduate Eric Klein who made a sliding dive to keep the match level. Klein registered four key passes in tonight's contest, while Dias logged five.

Carolina Core FC netted the winning goal in the 74th minute, with a cross into the box for Zion Scarlett who snuck it past the hands of Parisian.

In search of an equalizing tally, New England deployed several second half substitutes. Forward Sharod George logged his second appearence of the campaign after making his professional debut earlier in the week. Defender Joe Buck made his ninth professional appearance for New England and Academy product Javaun Mussenden made his 13th appearence for the club. Despite New England's 15 shots, Carolina's late goal made the difference.

New England begins a two-game homestand next weekend, hosting Eastern Conference rival Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, August 10. Next Sunday's contest kicks off from Gillette Stadium at 8:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Sean Saint Jacques calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

F Marcos Dias logged a game-high five key passes, extending his league lead to 62 on the season.

Academy graduate Eric Klein logged four key passes in the match in his 11th appearance for Revolution II.

Homegrown Player F Malcolm Fry recorded a team-high three shots in tonight's match.

Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian led the attack with two shots on target. The Providence College alum continues to pace the team in shots (45) and shots on target (18) this season.

F Sharod George registered his second appearance after signing with the club on July 17.

Despite the loss, New England has taken points in six of its last eight matches.

Carolina's winning goal snapped a New England streak of 258 minutes without conceding a goal.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #18

New England Revolution II 0 vs. Carolina Core FC 1

August 2, 2025 - Truist Point (High Point, N.C.)

Referee: Russell Miller

Assistant Referee: Robert Cordrey

Assistant Referee: Hillis Waddell III

Fourth Official: Paige Bell

Weather: 72 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CCFC - Zion Scarlett 1 (Unassisted) 74'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 85'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 90'+4

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza ©, Gabe Dahlin; Gevork Diarbian (Damorney Hutchinson 63'), Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Klein, Damario McIntosh (Javaun Mussenden 78'); Marcos Dias, Liam Butts (Sharod George 63'), Malcolm Fry (Joe Buck 78').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Michael Tsicoulias, Judah Siqueira.

Carolina Core FC: Alex Sutton; Jathan Juarez, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Kai Thomas, Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett 70'); Glory Nzingo (Cory Lundeen 87'), Facundo Canete, Msunguchi Alenga, Jacob Evans © (Anthony Sumo Jr. 70'); Josuha Rodriguez (Aryeh Miller 87').

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Pannenberg, Juan Pablo Rodríguez, Drake Hadeed, Mateo Sarmiento, David Polanco.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Carolina Core FC

15 Shots 10

5 Shots (on Target) 4

3 Blocked Shots 3

2 Saves 5

8 Corner Kicks 5

2 Offsides 2

6 Fouls 7

493 (81.7%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 439 (82%)







