Revolution II Fall to Chicago Fire FC II, 1-0

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - No. 3 seed New England Revolution II fell to No. 6 seed Chicago Fire FC II, 1-0, in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Round at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. A late second-half tally by Chicago's David Poreba in the 86th minute provided the only goal in New England's final match of 2025.

New England stifled Chicago's attack in a scoreless first half, though the visitors nearly struck first in the 25th minute. Fire II striker Jason Shokalook, the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner, delivered a strike from the penalty area, but his effort was denied by goalkeeper Donovan Parisian. Parisian, a MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, posted a pair of saves between the posts tonight in his first career postseason start.

In search of a breakthrough, New England continued to apply pressure throughout the first half. Midfielder Gevork Diarbian nearly headed home the opening goal in the 30th minute, but his effort was saved by Chicago's goalkeeper. The Cranston, R.I. native tested Chicago's defense again moments later, though his right-footed shot sailed over the top of the woodwork. Diarbian matched the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year Marcos Dias with a team-high two shot attempts tonight.

Shortly into the second half, Revolution II captain Victor Souza provided the first chance for New England, rising to meet a corner kick from Malcolm Fry, but his shot just skimmed the crossbar. Souza, Eric Klein, and Dias, who was also named to MLS NEXT Pro's Best XI on Thursday, all logged two key passes on the night. However, Chicago's Poreba broke the deadlock in the 86th minute to end New England's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

New England concludes its second postseason run in club history, following a record-breaking regular season in which the team matched its single-season win record (14), set in 2023. In the 2025 campaign, Revolution II tallied 54 goals, a club-record 44 assists, and a plus-17 goal differential. Including playoffs, New England collected a 14-8-7 record after finishing third place in the Eastern Conference with 54 points.

MATCH NOTES

New England concludes its season with a 14-8-7 record, including the regular season and playoffs. Revolution II's 14 victories matched the club's single-season win record, set in 2023.

F Marcos Dias tallied a team-high two key passes in tonight's contest, alongside M Eric Klein and D Victor Souza. Including regular season action, Dias extended his league-leading key passes total to 95, a new MLS NEXT Pro record.

Dias, the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year, who was also named to the league's Best XI on Thursday, ranked first leaguewide in assists (13), a new MLS NEXT Pro single-season best, and goal contributions (23 - 10g, 13a) in 2025.

Dias and Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian led the team tonight with two shots each, one on target. The Providence College graduate paced Revolution II in shot attempts (66) and shots on target (27) in 2025.

F Liam Butts finished 2025 with a team-best 13 goals, having set a new Revolution II record for the most goals scored in a single campaign.

GK Donovan Parisian was one of four first team players to feature in tonight's Starting XI, alongside Homegrown Players Klein, F Malcolm Fry, and D Damario McIntosh.

Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, earned his first career postseason start in tonight's contest, registering two saves between the posts.

M Javaun Mussenden, the 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, entered as a late second-half substitute to mark his 23rd appearance of 2025.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

No. 3 New England Revolution II 0 vs. No. 6 Chicago Fire FC II 1

October 19, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referee: Art Arustamyan

Assistant Referee: Austin Holt

Fourth Official: Amin Hadzic

Weather: 57 degrees and mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CHI - David Poreba (Dylan Borso) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Liam Butts (Yellow Card) 43'

NE - Eric Klein (Yellow Card) 45'

CHI - Sam Williams (Yellow Card) 61'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 80'

CHI - Geni Kanyane (Yellow Card) 89'

CHI - Damian Nigg (Yellow Card) 89'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (Sharod George 88'), Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira (Javaun Mussenden 81'), Eric Klein, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian, Malcolm Fry (Alex Monis 81'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Joe Buck, Jayden Da, JD Gunn, Chris Mbaï-Assem, Michael Tsicoulias

Chicago Fire FC II: David Molenda; Geni Kanyane, Jean Diouf, Christopher Cupps, Trip Fleming; Sam Williams, Charles Nagle, David Poreba (Josue Pfrommer 90'+1); Damian Nigg, Dylan Borso, Jason Shokalook

Substitutes Not Used: Hugo Berg, Emir Herrera, Juan Miguel Calle, Milan Napoe, Owen Pratt, Robert Turdean

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chicago Fire FC II

9 Shots 10

3 Shots (on Target) 3

2 Blocked Shots 3

2 Saves 3

4 Corner Kicks 2

6 Offsides 0

15 Fouls 6

444 (84.9%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 428 (86.9%)







