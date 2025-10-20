David Poreba Goal Propels Chicago Fire FC II to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II react after David Poreba's goal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Chicago Fire FC II earned a 1-0 shutout victory against the New England Revolution II to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Chicago's goal was scored by 2024 league MVP David Poreba.

It's the second straight year that Chicago advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory against Orlando City B in 2024. Fire II's semifinal opponent and the time and date of the match will be announced later this week.

Chicago only had one clear chance in the first half, with MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook carrying the ball up the middle with three defenders closing in. His shot was low, and directly to goalkeeper Donovan Parisian. On the other end, Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper David Molenda made three saves and kept his goal intact in his postseason debut.

The second half was much of the same until the Fire was able to break through in the 86th minute. Jason Shokalook connected a pass to Dylan Borso on the right flank. Borso carried the ball up to the touchline before sending a cross to the far post, where Poreba headed it down, under the New England goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will learn its opponent for the second leg of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs later this week following the Pick-Your-Opponent selection process that has been a staple of the MLS NEXT Pro postseason. Chicago will then make its second straight Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance in a match scheduled for the weekend of October 24. All MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

New England Revolution II 0:1 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Poreba (1) (Borso 1) (WATCH) 86'

Discipline:

NE - Butts (Yellow Card) 43'

NE - Klein (Yellow Card) 45'

CHI - Williams (Yellow Card) 61'

NE - Souza (Yellow Card) 80'

CHI - Kanyane (Yellow Card) 89'

CHI - Damian (Yellow Card) 89'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Fleming (capt.), D Diouf, D Cupps, D Kanyane, M Nagle, M Williams, M Poreba (Pfrommer, 90+1'), F Damian, F Shokalook, F Borso

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, D Berg, M Calle, M Herrera, M Napoe, F Turdean

New England Revolution II II: GK Parisian, D McIntosh, D Dahlin, D Souza (capt.), D Barry (George, 88'), M Dias, M Klein, M Oliveira (Mussenden, 81'), F Fry (Monis, 81'), F Butts (Hutchinson, 87'), F Diarbian

Substitutes not used: GK Gunn, D Mbai-Assem, M Buck, F Tsicoulias

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 84.9% / 86.9%

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 4 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 6

Offsides: 6 / 0

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referee 1: Art Arustamyan

Assistant Referee 2: Austin Holt

Fourth Official: Amin Hadzic

